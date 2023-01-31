Nine days ago, Temple breathed life into its season with a win at No. 1 Houston.

This Sunday, the Owls will host the third-ranked Cougars in a rematch at the Liacouras Center with a chance to grab another big win that could certainly improve their chances of earning an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Since losing to Temple by a point back on Jan. 22, Houston (20-2 overall, 8-1 in the American Athletic Conference), beat UCF and then held off Cincinnati last Saturday by six at home in a game the Cougars trailed by 11 with 11 ½ minutes left to play. They will play at Wichita State (11-10, 4-5) Thursday night before making the trip to North Philadelphia this weekend.

Senior guard Marcus Sasser (team-high 16.2 points per game) and 6-foot-8, 240-pound freshman forward Jarace Walker (11.1 ppg., 6.5 rebounds per game) still present the Owls will a challenging inside-out combination, and junior point guard Jamal Shead (team-high 5.2 assists per game) and junior forward J’Wan Roberts (9.9 ppg., team-high 7.0 rpg.) are also part of Houston’s balanced and athletic roster.

Temple, now 14-9 overall and in second place in the American with an 8-2 conference record, is riding a four-game win streak and is in the midst of a seven-day break in preparing for Houston after winning last Saturday at UCF in overtime.

This time around, the Owls will have the services of center Jamille Reynolds, who had been out since mid-December with a broken right thumb and missed the upset win at Houston. In his second game back, Reynolds had 16 points, five rebounds and two blocks at UCF last Saturday in a win over his former team.

Reynolds, guard Damian Dunn and Temple head coach Aaron McKie talked to reporters following Tuesday’s practice at the program’s Pearson-McGonigle practice facility, and you can listen to those interviews here.

Jamille Reynolds

Damian Dunn

Aaron McKie