FORT WORTH, Texas - Temple played one of its best halves of the season in its first-round American Athletic Conference tournament game Wednesday afternoon and put UTSA on its heels in building a 14-point halftime lead.

Then the 11th-seeded Owls saw the 14th-seeded Roadrunners score 13 unanswered points over a four-minute stretch of the second half that allowed them to get back in the game and eventually tie it.

And in the game’s closing moments, a backcourt violation by Temple point guard Hysier Miller turned the ball back over to UTSA with 18 seconds left and gave the Roadrunners a chance to tie the game and force overtime on the final possession.

But after two missed three-pointers by PJ Carter and Isaiah Wyatt, the ball found its way into the hands of Owls guard Shane Dezonie, and Temple held on for a 64-61 win at Dickies Arena, claiming the program’s first AAC Tournament win since the Owls defeated Tulane six seasons ago back on March 8, 2018, under former head coach Fran Dunphy.

The Owls’ reward for knocking off the Roadrunners is a second-round game against No. 6 seed SMU Thursday night. Tipoff is set for approximately 9 p.m. ET, with the game to be televised on ESPNU. The Mustangs (20-11), who earned a first-round bye, beat the Owls by 13 back on Jan. 16 in Dallas.

“[I’m] really pleased with our guys,” said Temple head coach Adam Fisher. “I’m really proud of our resiliency. We didn’t fall when things weren’t going our way. I thought we kept our focus. We have to clean up some stuff for tomorrow night, but just really proud of our togetherness and happy we’ll be back here tomorrow night.”

UTSA was without its leading scorer Jordan Ivy-Curry, and the Roadrunners desperately missed him. Ivy-Curry averaged 17.1 points per game this season but was unavailable due to what his head coach Steve Henson said was an arm injury that he sustained back on March 2 at SMU. He played just 18 minutes and scored six points against Temple Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams before Wednesday's rematch.

Not long after the game, news broke that Ivy-Curry plans to enter the transfer portal and potentially consider declaring for the upcoming NBA Draft.

UTSA (11-21) struggled offensively in his absence. The Roadrunners looked stale at many points throughout the game and couldn’t get shots to fall, as they shot just 31% (19 of 60) from the field.

“[He was] pretty immobile, his arm was extremely swollen and just couldn’t continue the way he wanted to,” Henson said of Ivy-Curry. “In the first half, we were struggling so badly offensively. He would’ve helped us there.”

Temple’s bench produced 29 points, with 27 coming from guards Zion Stanford and Shane Dezonie.

After scoring just nine points in a total of 53 minutes over the course of his first seven conference games, Stanford averaged 8.0 points in Temple’s last nine regular-season games heading into the conference tournament, and he picked up Wednesday where he left off, finishing with a team-high 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field.

“I was truly happy for [Stanford],” Miller said. “This is my roommate right here, so I get to spend a lot of time with him. Just seeing him on this stage, being a Philly kid, coming from the (Philadelphia) Catholic League like myself, it means a lot. Especially with the way he’s doing it efficiently, passing the ball. … He’s doing so many things for our team that we truly need, so I’m just happy for him and his progression.”

Guard Jordan Riley and Miller also finished in double figures in the win, with 12 and 11 respectively. However, neither did so efficiently. The pair went a combined 7-of-24 from the field.

Temple had one of its best offensive halves in the first half against UTSA, shooting 40% from the field on 13-of-32 shooting. Eight of the 10 players who saw first-half minutes scored for the Owls, and Stanford led all scorers in the first half with eight.

While USTA was without Ivy-Curry, Temple’s defense contested shots and limited UTSA’s good looks at the rim, as the Roadrunners shot just 24% (9-for-37) from the field in the first half.

The second half was the complete opposite, as UTSA opened the first 12 minutes of the half on a 23-10 run, closing the Owls’ 13-point lead to just one. Temple went scoreless for nearly five minutes, which allowed the Roadrunners to climb back into the game.

Temple shot 31% from the field in the second half on 9-of-29 shooting, and UTSA settled down on defense and made it tough for the Owls to get clear looks at the basket throughout the half

With the Roadrunners right on Temple’s heels, Miller hit his first three-pointer of the game with 50 seconds remaining, and it couldn’t have come at a bigger time. The shot gave Temple a six-point lead at 64-58 and provided an important cushion the Owls needed after Carter hit a three six seconds later to make it a one-possession game again.

“I feel good about [the three-pointer],” Miller said. “I was extremely happy that the shot went in. I had some good looks prior to that and they didn’t drop. It felt good that it went in, especially since it was late, too. We needed it.”

UTSA guard Christian Tucker and forward Carlton Linguard Jr. were crucial for the Roadrunners in the comeback. Tucker led the offensive charge, scoring a team-high 15 points. Meanwhile, Linguard Jr. finished with six points, 15 rebounds and four blocks.

Fisher declines to talk specifics on U.S. Integrity investigation

News broke late last Thursday night into Friday that Temple’s March 7 game against UAB at the Liacouras Center was flagged for unusual gambling activity by monitoring firm U.S. Integrity leading up to tipoff.

When asked after Wednesday’s win if the U.S. Integrity investigation is something he had addressed with his team, Fisher pointed to the university’s statement and kept his focus on Thursday’s upcoming game.

“I know our university has put out a statement,” Fisher responded. “My focus is on my players. I love my guys. We’ve been just trying to prepare for each game, and just making sure we do exactly what we’ve done to prepare for each one.”

Asked if the existence of the investigation has led Fisher to any doubt or to do any thinking about games, Fisher’s response was similar.

“I’m focused on my team,” the first-year head coach said. “I love our players. We’re trying to get better each game, and that’s been our focus.”

Postgame press conference

You can watch the postgame press conference with Adam Fisher, Zion Stanford and Hysier Miller following the win here.