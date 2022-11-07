Playing with a clear amount of rust, Temple played its season opener against Wagner on Monday and struggled throughout the game with turnovers, sloppy play in the paint, and an inability to get rebounds on the offensive end.

Overall, Temple allowed Wagner to get 12 offensive rebounds and 14 second-chance points in its 76-73 speechless overtime loss to the Seahawks.

While it seemed like the Owls (0-1) were going to come out on top when they had a 15-point lead with a little more than seven minutes remaining, multiple turnovers and miscues on defense led to a comeback from the Seahawks.

“(The Owls were) just not communicating,” Temple coach Aaron McKie said after the game. “For the life of me, I don’t know. We practice those things all the time and we talked about guarding the 3-point line. They just got below our guys and they lost sight of them.”

Redshirt sophomore guard Damian Dunn was one of the only bright spots for the Owls in the gut-wrenching loss. The 6-foot 5, 200-pound guard was hot right from the jump and helped keep the Owls afloat amidst early first half struggles. Dunn finished the game with a team-high 29 points and tied a Temple record with 18 free throws.

Dunn also had a costly turnover in the final 10 seconds of the game that led to the game tying 3-pointer from Jahbril Price-Noel with 3.1 seconds remaining in the final half.

“That’s bad decision making on my part,” Dunn said. “I've just got to be more wise taking care of the ball late in the game like that.”

A Khalif Battle steal, followed by an and-1 layup helped spark a 7-2 Owls run to end the first half that gave the Owls momentum heading into the second half of play.

Battle, who missed the final 23 games of last season due to a fracture in his foot that he suffered in December, came off the bench and scored 16 points and had six rebounds in the Owls' loss.

After struggling in the first half to the tune of just three points, Battle really found his stride in the second half with several buckets, including points off of a nice reverse layup and multiple deep 3-pointers.

Despite coming off the bench, Battle played 38 minutes, the third most of any Temple player. The New Jersey native touched on how it was different for him to come off the bench.

“It’s new, but I have to embrace the role,” Battle said, “I've got to do anything that I can to help my team win, because ultimately that is what it is all about.”

Foul trouble

The Owls had foul trouble early on with UCF transfer Jamille Reynolds getting two fouls within the first two minutes of play. Due to Reynolds' foul trouble, the Owls were forced to take him out of the game and the perceived gameplan.

“That was the plan, to work inside out," McKie said “[Reynolds] got himself into some foul trouble right away and sometimes that takes you out of your rhythm.”

Reynolds was not the only one that got into foul trouble for the Owls, as sophomore forward Zach Hicks and Dunn each had four fouls. Meanwhile, Jahlil White was the only player to foul out of the game.

Wagner’s persistent play

While Temple’s largest lead of the game was 15 with a little more than seven minutes remaining in the second half, Wagner consistently stayed in the game and refused to let the Owls to get any sort of a commanding lead.

This would prove to be what would come back to bite Temple as once they got out to their 15-point lead, the Owls seemed to get comfortable and allowed the Seahawks back into the game.

“We got into a sort of rhythm midway through the second half, we created some separation and fell asleep again,” McKie said. “And it cost us.”