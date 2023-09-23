All things considered, the final score was far from a surprise.

There were countless moments Saturday when players like Henry Parrish Jr., Xavier Restrepo or Tyler Van Dyke needed just one step or a small window of space to make a game-changing play.

And that was just on offense.

On the other side of the ball, Leonard Taylor III was at times unblockable, even when the future pro found himself pushing through double teams.

All of that and more added up to illustrate the gap between the two programs in Temple’s 41-7 loss to No. 20 Miami before a rain-soaked crowd of 17,234 fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Hurricanes’ sixth-ranked rushing defense held the Owls to just 11 rushing yards on 16 attempts, and Van Dyke’s 220 passing yards and three touchdowns paced a Miami offense that rang up 543 total yards and grabbed a 24-7 halftime lead.

Temple, which dropped to 2-2 with the loss, now has just four days off to prepare for its next game, a Thursday night road contest at Tulsa in the Owls’ American Athletic Conference opener.

Temple played Saturday without four injured starters – cornerback Jalen McMurray, wide receiver Dante Wright, center Richard Rodriguez and linebacker Yvandy Rigby – and hopes to be healthier with a few lessons learned by the time they play in another five days.

“We had some setbacks, number one,” Temple’s second-year head coach Stan Drayton said of the injuries and trying to strike the balance between trying to upset a nationally-ranked team and planning for the conference opener on a short week. “We had the intention to play our best guys, and we had some of our best guys with some setbacks. (When it came down to a) gameday decision, it wasn’t very smart for the players’ health or the team (to play Saturday with the conference opener coming up Thursday.) I didn’t think they could give the type of effort that we needed out here to be competitive, so we made the right decision.”

With Wright, Temple’s leading receiver, in pads but not playing, Warner leaned on Amad Anderson Jr., who posted career-highs of 10 catches for 117 yards. Warner finished 22 of 39 passing for 240 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked twice and played once again under pressure behind an offensive line that started yet another combination, with Diego Barajas returning to play left guard, alongside true freshman Luke Watson at left tackle. Bryce Thoman started at center in place of Rodriguez after relieving him last week following his injury.

After finding a solid throwing rhythm in the first half, Warner went just 7 of 17 passing for 46 yards in the second half with one of his two interceptions.

“Just executed better in the first half and didn’t do it as well in the second,” Warner said when asked about the difference between the two halves. “We’ve got to make sure we can respond next week and make sure that doesn’t happen, be a both-half team that can come out and finish games.”

Despite the final score, the Owls can look back at Saturday’s drubbing and still lament some missed opportunities.

Temple had two chances to gain some momentum in the first half but left both slip away. One came near the end of the first quarter when Warner hit Anderson on a 46-yard catch-and-run play that got the Owls down to Miami’s 29. And three plays later, on third-and-8, Warner connected with walk-on wide receiver John Adams for his first college catch and a first down that set Temple up at the Hurricanes’ 19-yard line with an excellent chance to get within four or tie the game.

But on the first play of the second quarter two downs later, a miscommunication between Warner and tight end Jordan Smith led to an interception that fell into the hands of Miami linebacker Te’Cory Couch in the back right corner of the end zone.

Miami needed just five plays to make quick use of the turnover, capping the ensuing drive with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Van Dyke to wide receiver Colbie Young. Andres Borregales’ PAT made it a 14-0 game at the 12:11 mark of the first half, a tough momentum swing for an already overmatched Temple team that had managed to hang in while looking for its first win over a ranked opponent since 2019.

“It was just a miscommunication,” Warner said of the interception. “I’ve just got to do a better job and make sure if something happens just to hold it and not make a bad play worse.”

After a Borregales 26-yard field goal gave Miami a 17-0 lead with 8:09 left in the second quarter, Temple found some signs of life again when Warner hit running back Darvon Hubbard on a 37-yard pass over the middle of the field that drove the Owls down to the Hurricanes’ 30-yard line. But three plays later, Temple’s interior offensive line finally got victimized by Taylor, Miami’s blue-chip defensive tackle. He sacked Warner for a six-yard loss, and an ensuing fourth-down try failed, snuffing out another promising drive.

Two series later, Miami defensive lineman Thomas Gore sacked Warner and forced a fumble as he appeared to be throwing. Jafari Harvey recovered it, replay confirmed the call, and the Hurricanes converted the turnover into a Parrish 13-yard touchdown run four plays later to give way to a comfortable 24-0 lead with 1:03 left before halftime.

“The only thing I can say on that is maybe [the officials] thought [Warner] was pulling the ball back,” Drayton said of the play that was ruled a fumble and upheld. “The arm was definitely moving forward. The ball actually went forward, but I think they saw maybe a little tug on that ball where it looked like he may have been trying to tuck it. I think that’s what they thought and saw. They make money doing what they do, so …”

Temple’s best sequence of the day was its response from there, an eight-play, 75-yard drive in just 61 seconds that ended with Warner needling a throw past three defenders to tight end Reese Clark for a nine-yard touchdown pass that helped make it a 24-7 ballgame with just two seconds left before halftime.

Drayton had all three timeouts at his disposal on that drive but didn’t use any of them as the Owls nearly ran out of time before scoring their only touchdown of the day.

“I felt we had momentum moving down the field,” Drayton said, “and I didn’t feel it was necessary. And obviously we scored, so I think it was the right decision.”

Miami simply overpowered Temple the rest of the way, scoring three more times in the second half on a Parrish three-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, a Restrepo 17-yard touchdown catch almost eight minutes later, and a Borregales 39-yard field goal at the 11:42 mark of the fourth quarter.