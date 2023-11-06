Hysier Miller scored 17 points and Jahlil White contributed a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds as Temple cruised to an 85-65 win over Maryland Eastern Shore Monday night at the Liacouras Center in Adam Fisher's debut as the Owls' head coach.

After leading by 12 at halftime, Temple opened up the second half on a 12-4 run to grab a 20-point lead. The Owls saw that lead grow as large as 31 points with a little more than two minutes to play, and their defense held things together when their shots weren't falling in the first half. UMES shot just 30.3 percent in the first half, including a dismal 1 of 11 from three-point range.

Zion Stanford, a 6-foot-5 freshman out of West Catholic High School, was impressive in his first college game, scoring 12 of his 14 points in the second half and knocking down 7 of his 10 shots.

Three transfers - Steve Settle (Howard), Sam Hofman (Houston Christian) and Matteo Picarelli (UMBC) - joined Miller and White in the starting lineup. Settle and Hofman scored seven points apiece, and Picarelli had nine, including a four-point play.

Temple will play next on Friday night at Navy in the Veterans Classic. The Midshipmen lost to Campbell 59-48 Monday night.

You can watch Monday night's postgame interview with Fisher, White and Stanford here and stay tune for more coverage of Temple's season-opening win.