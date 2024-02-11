When you're in the midst of your program's longest losing streak in 47 seasons, there are typically very few bright spots for a team to come away with.

Temple knows that all too well by now.

The Owls’ effort has been there in head coach Adam Fisher’s first season, but the team has found itself in the basement of the American Athletic Conference with just a month to go in the regular season, and they’ve been plagued with inconsistency on offense and poor shooting.

To make matters worse, Temple’s third-leading scorer guard Jahlil White, who was coming off back-to-back 20 point outings, missed Sunday’s game against Charlotte at the Liacouras Center.

Even without White, Temple’s effort did not wane, and the Owls had a chance to tie the game and send it to overtime, but Matteo Picarelli’s three-point attempt with three seconds to go missed, giving Charlotte a 73-70 win and Temple its ninth-straight loss.

It’s the program’s longest losing streak since the 1975-65 season.

Not having White and his 12.3 points and team-leading 6.7 rebounds per game certainly wasn’t ideal. In Thursday night’s loss to Memphis, the redshirt-junior appeared to be favoring his right hand again, the same one with the injured ring finger that forced White to miss seven prior games this season.

“He told us right before the game that he wasn't gonna be able to go,” Fisher said. “The training staff will get him ready to do a great job. So as soon as we get [an update], I'll let you guys know.”

Yet, Temple (8-16, 1-10) found ways to keep up with Charlotte all game. The Owls, who trailed by four at halftime, stayed within arm’s reach of the 49ers, trading baskets before forward Steve Settle III scored on a dunk to tie the game at 45 with 10 minutes left in the contest.

Then Charlotte (15-8, 9-2) flipped into second gear, outscoring Temple by 13 points during the next five minutes. The Owls continued to fight, desperate to claw back into the game, and held Charlotte without a field goal for the final six minutes of play, bringing the game within three with 15 seconds to play.

“I think today just speaks for itself,” Fisher said. “They believe. They gotta keep battling, and each night it’s somebody different. We got to keep hitting the stones, and at some point it's going to crack. We need to keep playing hard for ourselves in these positions.”

Like so many other occasions this season, Temple was unable to capitalize at the end of the game despite being within striking distance. Charlotte forward Igor Milicic went 1 of 2 from the foul line with 12 seconds left, and missing the second free throw left the Owls with a chance to tie the game before Picarelli’s miss.

Temple hasn’t won since a Jan. 7 home victory over Wichita State.

“I thought we got a decent look at what we were trying to get,” Fisher said. “I think our guys executed. We just try to say it all the time – you got to play the full 40 [minutes]. They did a nice job getting a look.”

Freshman guards Zion Stanford and Quante Berry, both of whom have been in reserve roles for most of the season, combined for 22 points Sunday. Berry, a redshirt-freshman Providence transfer, posted career-highs with 13 points, five made field goals and 26 minutes.

“Definitely just trying to get more comfortable,” Berry said. “I think just taking those times in practice every day, just coming in practice, trying to do everything I can do to win.”

Stanford, who bounced back with 12 points against Memphis Thursday in his first double-digit scoring game in almost two months, added nine points Sunday on 4 of 8 shooting. He knocked down his only three-pointer and added three rebounds and an assist.

Their scoring output took a bit of the load off leading scorer Hysier Miller, who led the team with 14 points, including six in the final two minutes of play to inch the Owls closer. Considering Temple came into the game as the fourth-worst shooting team in the country, the Owls’ 45% shooting mark (27 of 60) was seven percentage points higher than their season average and more than good enough to keep them in the game.

Despite their cold streak to close out, Charlotte still managed to shoot 48% (22 of 45) on the afternoon. Guard Lu’cye Patterson diced the Owls throughout the afternoon and finished with 22 points and three assists.

Again, at this point of a nine-game losing streak, bright spots are in the eye of the beholder, but Temple forced 12 turnovers, and those extra Temple possessions turned into 11 second-chance points.

“I think the coaching staff, the assistants, they did a great job,” Fisher said. “We had a game plan that we were a little different early in the game that some teams haven't done. We wanted to try it, we worked on it, and a great credit to our guys. I think they really executed what we're trying to do.”

Their execution will certainly be tested when the Owls play at No. 20 Florida Atlantic Thursday night.

Hear from Adam Fisher, Quante Berry and members of Temple’s 1998-99 Men’s team following Sunday’s game.