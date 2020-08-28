OwlScoop - Owls convene to talk about civil unrest and racial injustice

Temple head coach Rod Carey was a bit emotional, but every bit transparent when speaking with reporters on Friday.

Carey said that some COVID-19 protocols may have been broken during Friday’s practice in order to have meaningful conversations about civil unrest across the country.

“I had to make a choice,” Carey said during Friday’s media availability. “I had to make a choice to get these people together in person and have meaningful discussions, or keep them apart because of Covid.

"There comes a time where you got to weigh the risks. We got together today. It was just too important.”

The team did wear face masks and were socially distanced, according to Carey. However, they felt it was necessary to get together to have candid discussions about racial injustice considering the events that have transpired over the past 48 hours.

Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for Game 6 of their first round playoff series against the Orlando Magic in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The sports world has since followed suit.

The Bucks wanted to be representative of positive change and within an hour, they were on the phone with the Wisconsin Attorney General and Lieutenant Governor.

This is a historic moment in the history of sports where players are starting to recognize the power of their platform. Rather than being brushed off as they have before, players are the ones leading the forefront of the movement. Players like graduate linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley, who has been a vocal leader for the student-organized group Owls for Justice, is a part of Temple’s leadership council and has taught Carey a lot about the slow process of creating change.

“He said this, and I thought this was powerful,” Carey said of Graham-Mobley, “‘This isn’t going to happen overnight. This is going to happen a little bit at a time.’ And I think people that are looking for instant satisfaction on this thing are going to be left feeling very unfulfilled.”

Friday’s post-practice meeting was a chance for Carey to have a deeper connection with his entire team. He mentioned that position coaches can get a better pulse of their guys, but it’s tough when he has 125 players in his position group.

The team’s Leadership Council is voted on by players, who vote for their peers in the same year of eligibility. The voting takes place twice a year -- once at the beginning of the fall and again at the end of the semester in January.

Shortly after Carey’s press conference began, Owls redshirt junior wide receiver Jadan Blue took to Twitter to share his appreciation for the difficult conversations that Temple took part in Friday afternoon.