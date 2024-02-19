The last time Temple played Tulane, the Owls scored just nine points in the first six minutes of play before exploding for an 18-point win.

The Owls faced off against the Green Wave Monday night and, like their previous meeting, started slow.

This time around though, Temple didn’t put Tulane away until the fourth quarter, but the Owls nonetheless secured a 69-52 victory, marking their first three-game winning streak since conference play began.

“It was a defensive effort that got us there,” said Temple head coach Diane Richardson. “I had been asking for consistency all season. I think we’re getting closer to being consistent defensively, that’s what got us over the hump and what got us this win.”

The American Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll tabbed Temple to finish ninth, but the Owls have essentially flipped the script.

With just five games remaining before their trip to Fort Worth for the conference tournament, the Owls (15-10, 9-4) sit at the top of the AAC standings with North Texas.

“We've worked hard all summer, all preseason to get to where we are right now,” said guard Demi Washington. “Our whole team believed it from the jump. Now we’re just putting everything together and proving to people that we are the top team in the league.”

Tulane (10-15, 3-11) hung with Temple until the fourth quarter, but the outcome was never in doubt. In fact, Temple never trailed after the 7:18 mark in the second quarter.

It still was far from a perfect game on the offensive side of the ball for the Owls, who should have blown out a Green Wave team that on paper looks worse, but the team’s 39% shooting night ruined those chances.

“We knew going into the second quarter that they outscored us in the first quarter,” Richardson said. “We needed to increase the intensity of our defense and they did that. The defense turned into offense and confidence. We get much more confident when we’re getting stops defensively.”

While Temple struggled to find its offensive rhythm, four Owls managed to score in double digits. Washington led the charge for Temple in the first half, scoring 10 of her 16 points in the first 20 minutes of play. The Owls shot 48% from the field in the first half to take the upper hand, and the Green Wave had no response.

Washington and company cooled off significantly after the 15-minute intermission, but Temple guard Aleah Nelson stepped up to put the game away. Following her 24-point outing against UAB on Feb. 14, Nelson was quiet to begin the game and only attempted a single shot in the first quarter, but she quickly made her presence known to begin quarter two, scoring seven points in the first four minutes.

Nelson scored seven points in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice, finishing with 16 on the evening.

“I think I’m just hunting my shot a little bit more,” Nelson said, “just being a little bit more aggressive on the offensive side.”

While Temple’s offense struggled to groove, the defense picked up the slack. The Owls held the Green Wave to just 34% shooting. Tulane guard Kyren Wittington, who leads the team in scoring, scored just nine points and three field goals. Tulane had a shot to chip into Temple’s late lead but didn’t score for the final 4:43 of the contest.

Temple guard Tiarra East added 12 points, but made her biggest impact on the boards for Temple. The Owl’s second-leading scorer brought down 10 rebounds and finished with her first double-double of the season.

“They always tell me to stop watching (the ball),” East said. “They know I can rebound, I know I can rebound. I just listened today.”

Forward Ines Piper forced a season-high four steals for a defense that produced seven. Tulane turned the ball over 16 times, and Temple scored 20 of its points off turnovers.

Temple will head to San Antonio to take on UTSA Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Hear from Temple head coach Diane Richardson and the Owls' starting five following Monday’s game.