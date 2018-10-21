As Temple’s offense continued to sputter against a pesky Cincinnati defense in the second half, the leaders of the Owls’ defense knew the stakes.

“[Senior safety Delvon Randall], [redshirt junior linebacker Chapelle Russell] and [junior linebacker Shaun Bradley] kept saying on the sideline, ‘It’s up to us. It’s up to us to win this game,’” cornerback Rock Ya-Sin said. “And we kind of took it in our own hands to win the game.”

Mission accomplished.

Bradley’s overtime interception of redshirt freshman quarterback Desmond Ridder sealed a 24-17 win for Temple over No. 20 Cincinnati Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Temple, which improved to 5-3 overall and 4-0 in American Athletic Conference play, held the Bearcats (6-1, 2-1), who were averaging 38.3 points per game, to their lowest scoring output of the season. After Cincinnati took a one-possession lead in the third quarter, the Owls only allowed one more first down for the rest of the game.

“Our offense wasn’t going and we held ourselves to a standard,” said Russell, who only trailed Randall in tackles with seven. “And knowing what our offense wasn’t doing what they usually do… we just knew we had to go out and set the tone for them. If we kept going out and getting stops, we knew eventually they were going to take advantage of it and get us to the win.”

Prior to Saturday’s win over the Bearcats, mobile quarterbacks have caused problems for the Owls. Even though Temple beat Tulsa, 31-17, earlier in the season, Golden Hurricane redshirt sophomore quarterback Luke Skipper moved the ball efficiently on the ground. And stretching back to last season, Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush, UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton and former USF quarertback Quinton Flowers all had their way with Temple.

But that changed against Ridder, who made his sixth career start against the Owls. He finished the game with a season-low 120 yards of total offense. Ridder completed 14 of his 33 passes for 111 yards and rushed for just nine yards on 16 carries.

Ya-Sin said Temple brought an extra safety down in the box to contain Ridder if he tried to break loose with his legs through a gap on the offensive line. And with Ridder contented to the pocket most of the afternoon, defensive tackle Michael Dogbe tallied 1.5 sacks, splitting with one with redshirt-sophomore defensive tackle Dan Archibong on the last play of regulation. And redshirt-sophomore linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley picked up a sack as well.

Dogbe finished the game with four tackles and a forced fumble, which Jimmy Hogan recovered and the Owls eventually turned into three points to grab an early lead.

“We were hype,” Dogbe said of the sack to force overtime. “Now, going into overtime, we were like, ‘Yeah, it’s our time to ball out. It’s our time to take this thing over.’ So we were just excited, the whole energy of the sideline was shifting.”

Temple will face off against another dual-threat quarterback next week in Milton, who didn’t play in the Knights’ 37-10 victory over ECU Saturday. Prior to the game against the Pirates, Milton told reporters he tweaked his ankle in UCF’s win over Memphis the week before.

Russell said he believes the Owls can use the success they had against Ridder as momentum next week at No. 10 UCF.

“We have upcoming teams like UCF, USF, Houston, all these teams’ quarterbacks can run out of the pocket,” Russel said. “So us being able to contain Ridder [Saturday] just let us know that what we’re capable of and set us up great for the next upcoming weeks.”