Temple coach Geoff Collins often stresses the importance of “position flexibility.”

The Owls work players on both sides of the ball during practice.

Even during games, some players have seen action on both sides. Linebacker Shaun Bradley received two carries at running back. Receiver Keith Kirkwood saw time as a pass rusher. And defensive linemen Jacob Martin and Dan Archibong played some fullback.

L’Jeron "L.J." Holder, a redshirt freshman from North Jersey’s Manalapan High School, is the latest Temple player to move positions – at least for the time being. Holder, a 6-foot-3, 214-pounder, moved to linebacker earlier in the spring.

Receivers coach Stan Hixon said Holder, who played outside linebacker in addition to receiver at Manalapan, could move back to receiver for preseason camp in August.

“From day one (at linebacker), he was with the third-team,” Hixon told reporters following Tuesday’s practice at Chodoff Field. “With me, he has been getting better, getting better, but he was just down the line.”

“We’re trying to get the best players on the field,” Hixon added. “Coach (Collins) said he could move back to receiver this fall.”

Temple added two mid-year enrollees at receiver in speedy Kadas Reams and Sean Ryan, who chose the Owls over offers from the likes of Nebraska, Rutgers and Maryland. Both Reams and Ryan have impressed Hixon early in spring practice.

“They’re learning,” Hixon said. “They’re freshmen learning. They’ve got some talent. They can run, they can catch. Once they learn what to do, they’ll play a lot faster than they’re playing right now. They’re not playing bad – they’re just learning.”

But does Hixon believe that Reams and Ryan could help Temple this season?

“They’re going to have a chance,” Hixon said. “We’re going to throw them out there, see what they can do. In this past scrimmage (on Saturday), Sean Ryan showed what he can do. He’s coming along. And Kadas has world class speed.”

Redshirt-senior receiver Ventell Bryant said Ryan has shown “freakish” ability.

“He can go up and get the ball,” Bryant said. “He does well in blocking. I’m very proud of him.”

Hixon also has high hopes for some of his redshirt sophomores, namely Freddie Johnson, Randle Jones and Branden Mack.

“They’re going to be a big part of our offense,” Hixon said of the trio of redshirt sophomores.

Despite losing Temple’s two top receivers from last season in Keith Kirkwood and Adonis Jennings, the Owls still have depth at wideout. Hixon said he won’t have any issues evaluating his group.

“The talent is going to take care of itself,” Hixon said. “At the end of the day, the cream always comes to the top and the best players play.”

Junior Isaiah Wright, the Owls’ leading returning receiver, saw time at kick and punt returner last season. He shared punt returning duties with safety Sean Chandler, but he could take over that spot in a full-time role this season.

“I look to do whatever the coaches need me to do,” Wright said. “I’m just trying to get these (wins).”

Wright said he has seen reps at Wildcat quarterback and running back, although he warned that redshirt-freshman quarterback Todd Centeio provides Temple with another dual-threat option.

“We’ve got Toddy doing some stuff as well,” Wright said. “You could see a little change there.”

Beatty showed some bright spots

During the open portion of Tuesday’s practice at Chodoff Field, which lasted for roughly 20 minutes, all four of Temple’s quarterbacks received reps.

The Owls worked one offensive unit against a defensive unit on one end, while another offense-defense matchup played out on the opposite end.

True freshman quarterback Trad Beatty delivered some well-placed balls while working against members of the first-team defense. Beatty also threw an interception into the hands of senior safety Delvon Randall and was “sacked” by redshirt-senior defensive tackle Michael Dogbe.

Wright said he has been impressed by Beatty.

“Trad is doing well,” Wright said. “He can get out of the pocket and also stay in the pocket. He has a good IQ. For a wide receiver, you can’t ask for anything better than that.”

Bryant embracing role as the veteran

Ventell Bryant is entering his fifth year at Temple.

Bryant, a graduate of Tampa’s Jefferson High School, is attempting to follow in the footsteps of Kirkwood and Jennings as a leader of his position group.

“(The young receivers) are definitely listening to me,” Bryant said. “I’m leading the group. I’m first in everything. Those guys look up to me. They come up to me and ask me questions all the time.”

This spring is especially important for Bryant, considering he put up career lows in receiving yards, catches and touchdowns last season. Bryant dealt with a hamstring injury throughout last spring practice and it stretched into preseason camp. He also struggled with off-field issues and was held out of games against Notre Dame and Navy for disciplinary reasons.

“This spring, I just wanted to attack with a good mindset,” Bryant said. “Last year, I was a little frustrated at times. You could obviously see it. This spring, I’ve been coming in everyday and working as hard as I can, talking to the coaches as much as I can, getting that connection with Frank (Nutile). He’s my roommate. Things are starting to roll for me and I’m feeling very confident.”

What has changed for Bryant this spring as compared to the ups and downs of last season?

“Just knowing that this is my last year, I have to give it all that I have,” Bryant said. “I have goals that I want to reach – team goals, obviously.”

Extra points

Redshirt-junior cornerback Kareem Ali was back on the practice field Tuesday. Ali, a former 4-star recruit from South Jersey’s Timber Creek High School, was removed from Temple’s roster last week. The son of former Temple receiver Kareem Gilliard, Ali rejoined the team Monday following a meeting with coach Geoff Collins. Ali has dealt with multiple injuries while at Temple. He most recently tore his meniscus last spring. And as a redshirt freshman in 2016, Ali missed eight games due to a shoulder injury. The Owls lost both starting cornerbacks from last season in Mike Jones and Artrel Foster, although they brought in graduate transfer Rock Ya-Sin and bring back junior Linwood Crump.