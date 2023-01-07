Temple was looking to get revenge against Tulane Saturday at the Liacouras Center after the Green Wave ended the Owls’ 2021-22 season quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

The Owls also had a chance to extend their winning streak to four games and continue their undefeated streak in conference play, but Tulane head coach Ron Hunter and his high-scoring offense had other plans.

Jaylen Forbes’ 22 points led three Tulane players in double figures as the Green Wave beat the Owls 87-76. Temple fell to 9-8 overall and 3-1 in the conference, while Tulane improved to 10-5 and 3-1 in league play.

Tulane is the American’s top-scoring team and has averaged 81.2 points through its first 15 games. Forbes and backcourt mate Sion James (17 points, five rebounds, three assists) combined for 39 points Saturday, and 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward Kevin Cross hurt Temple to the tune of 15 points and 10 rebounds.

“The focus was Forbes and (Jalen) Cook, those are the two all-conference guys,” said Temple head coach Aaron McKie. “I thought Cross got off to a good start that hurt us in the first half, got them going and settling in. Some of the other guys, the complimentary guys, came in and made some shots and helped them and opened things up for them.”

Temple’s all-conference backcourt of Khalif Battle and Damian Dunn came off the bench again, scoring 21 and 16 points, respectively, while sophomore forward Zach Hicks had a bounceback effort with 16 points after going scoreless in last Wednesday’s win at USF.

“Just being the same person, sometimes you’re lacking a little bit more,” Hicks said. “But today I felt like I was a little bit more locked in than last game.”

But other than Battle, Dunn and Hicks, Temple couldn’t muster enough offense to keep up with Tulane.

Momentum swings

After starting the game with an 8-2 run, the Owls missed their next four field goals, leading to a three-and-a-half-minute scoring drought and a 7-0 Tulane run to put the Green Wave in the lead for the first time around the 13-minute mark.

Both teams continued to trade baskets throughout the middle part of the first half, but late in the first half, poor shot selection and lack of movement on offense from Temple led to a 9-2 run for the Green Wave, putting them ahead 33-27 with 2:10 remaining in the first half.

The Owls answered back with a 7-2 run of their own, with five of the seven points coming from Dunn, to bring them within one point heading into halftime down 35-34.

Opening up the second half, Temple forced Tulane to go 0-for-7 from the field from just over the 19-minute mark to the under-16-minute mark, giving the Owls the momentum and the lead midway through the second half.

But technical fouls from sophomore Jahlil White and McKie resulted in a six-point swing with less than 12 minutes remaining, giving the Green Wave a 56-48 lead.

Temple, however, answered right back with a 10-2 run that got the crowd into the game and tied the game shortly after at 58-58 with 10:17 remaining thanks to three pointers from Hicks and Dunn, and a fastbreak dunk from Battle.

But an 11-0 run Tulane run that followed put the Green Wave in control from there.

Facing adversity

A small bright spot in the loss was Temple’s response to some adversity in the second half, something that wasn’t always there in nonconference play.

This was evident midway through the second half when White and McKie were whistled for their technical fouls for arguing to the referees about a foul call, leading to a six-point swing, including four free throws from Forbes.

The Owls then responded quickly with a 13-2 run of their own that included two Battle three pointers and a fastbreak dunk, giving them a 61-58 with 9:50 remaining in the second half.

“We were moving it well, getting stops, getting out in transition,” Dunn said. “Getting early stops and pushing the ball up the floor early to not let them set up their defense, so we just got early and good shots.”

The numbers

The three-pointer was a problem for the Owls, both shooting it and defending it. Temple shot just 18% from beyond the arc in the first half (3 of 16) and 32% from beyond the arc for the game (11 of 34.) Meanwhile, Tulane shot 7 of 16 from deep.

And three days after going 23-for-26 from the free-throw line at USF, Temple got to the line just 14 times Saturday and only knocked down half of those attempts. Dunn shot 2-for-5 from the line.

“It was uncharacteristic of us,” McKie said about the free throw shooting, “especially from Dame, who’s normally good from the free throw line, but we just didn’t get there enough. Which tells me that we weren’t aggressive enough in attacking the paint. I just thought we settled.”

While there were not many turnovers throughout the contest with just 14 total, Tulane scored 17 points off Temple’s eight turnovers, while the Owls scored just eight points off the Green Wave’s six turnovers.

Up next

Temple will play at Tulsa (4-10, 0-3) Tuesday. The Owls swept the Golden Hurricane last season. Tipoff will be at 8 p.m. on ESPN+.