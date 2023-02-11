In need of a win to avoid a three-game losing streak, Temple was not able to get one Saturday against Cincinnati, as the Owls fell 74-66 to the Bearcats in overtime at the Liacouras Center.

Temple dropped to 10-14 overall and 5-7 in the American Athletic Conference, while Cincinnati improved to 9-15 overall and 2-9 in conference play.

“It was a tough game,” head coach Dianne Richardson said. “We just got to be tougher, and got to be able to close out games.”

Temple was outrebounded by a wide margin in the loss, as the Bearcats grabbed 40 boards to the Owls' 29, leading to 13 second-chance points for Cincinnati.

“I think boxing out, and really emphasizing to help our bigs out,” Temple guard Aleah Nelson said. “We have to do a better job with rebounding because our bigs are doing all the hard work. … I think we just have to all play together.”

The Bearcats had four double-digit scorers, including Jillian Hayes and Mya Jackson, who each led the way with 18 points. Clarissa Craig had 16 and Caitlyn Wilson had 14 to round out the bulk of the Bearcats’ scoring.

Temple was led by guards Nelson and Tiarra East, who scored 18 points apiece. Nelson, the transfer guard from Towson, also limited her turnovers to just two after having 11 over her last two games, but it wasn’t enough to come out with the win.

Momentum swings

After being down 4-2 early, Temple went on an 11-2 run, highlighted by a Caranda Perea and-1 layup, helping ignite the offense and giving the Owls momentum heading into the second quarter.

The Bearcats, however, opened up the second quarter with an 8-2 run of their own to give them their first lead since the 8:07 mark of the first quarter.

Their lead didn’t last long, as Temple bounced back with a 7-0 run shortly after to grab the lead back from Cincinnati.

Both teams went back and forth for the rest of the second quarter, and a last-second layup from Cincinnati’s Hayes sent the teams to the locker room tied at 34-34.

The two teams continued trading baskets out of the locker room, but Cincinnati used an 11-2 run to close out the final 4:27 of the third quarter and take a 48-46 lead into the final quarter of play.

The final quarter of regulation was a tense battle, as both teams traded shots back and forth before Temple forced overtime. But Cincinnati outscored Temple by 13-5 in the extra period, closing out the game with a 7-0 run.

The numbers

After struggling from the free-throw line in their previous two matchups and shooting 50% from the line (20-40), the Owls struggled at the charity stripe once against the Bearcats, as they went 13-19 from the line. The Bearcats, on the other hand, missed just three foul shots and went 17-for-20.

Temple turned the ball over 13 times, but Cincinnati scored just 10 points off those turnovers. The Bearcats turned the ball over 17 times, and the Owls scored 18 points of their miscues.

The Owls struggled from beyond the arc Saturday, shooting 16.7% from deep (3-18), while the Bearcats shot well from three-point range at 33% (5-15).

“It’s just definitely one of those days,” Nelson said “I think a couple of games we’ve been struggling to shoot, especially from beyond the arc.”

Up next

Temple will stay on North Broad Street and enjoy a week off, as it waits to host Houston (9-13, 6-3 AAC) and looks to split the season series with the Cougars next Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Liacouras Center. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

Front page photo courtesy of Zamani Feelings