Owls end three-game losing streak, defeat Memphis in school day game

After a difficult two-game road trip that saw them lose multiple games after leading by double-digits, head coach Diane Richardson and her squad needed some momentum with the Owls starting to fall down the American Athletic Conference standings.

Temple was headed in the right direction Wednesday morning against Memphis at the Liacouras Center in its annual School Day game, holding a 17-point lead on the Tigers to start the third quarter. But closing out the game proved to be easier said than done, as Memphis, led by guard Tilly Boler, worked the Owls' lead down to just four with three minutes remaining.

But instead of surrendering the lead like it had in its last two losses, Temple responded this time, hitting late free-throws and relying on Kaylah Turner’s eight fourth-quarter points to close out Memphis 74-66 to snap a three-game losing streak.

Jaleesa Molina had one thought down the stretch.

“On my mind was, ‘I’m not losing again,’” she said. Wanting to avoid the late-game mistakes she and her teammates made in road losses to North Texas and UTSA fueled her to score four points down the stretch and help close out Memphis.

Richardson’s patented equal opportunity offense was on full display, as all nine players that saw the court scored, with four players finishing with at least 10 points. Turner and Molina, alongside Anissa Rivera, finished with 12 points while Tarriyonna Gary totaled 10 on the day.

Possibly the biggest strength for Temple (13-9, 7-4 American Athletic Conference) this season has been its defense, which played a key part in getting the Owls out to a good start. Temple held Memphis (5-16, 3-7 AAC) to just four shots in the first quarter, forcing four turnovers, including a shot-clock violation.

On the offensive end, Gary led the Owls in the period with seven points, with Tiarra East scoring four, as the Owls led 20-9 at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers' offense started to find success, as Boller scored five points. Temple’s offense continued to match the pace through its equal opportunity offense, as four players finished with at least three points and lifted the Owls to a 37-23 lead at halftime.

“[The equal opportunity offense] is really good for us,” said Richardson. “The confidence in some of these kids coming off the bench into a tight game allowed them to score. That’s been our mantra, equal opportunity offense. I want them to not be afraid to score the ball and shoot. It also bodes well for us against the other team, as they don’t know who to double team.”

Coming out of halftime proved to be a different story, as Memphis improved on both sides of the ball.

Tigers head coach Alex Simmons implemented a full-court press that gave Temple trouble, particularly Gary, who had eight turnovers in the game.

Memphis’ offense found its footing once again relying on Boler. The fifth-year guard scored nine points in the third quarter alongside Alasia Smith’s seven points as the Tigers started to make a comeback.

Molina scored six points during the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers outscored the Owls 25-17 in the quarter. Temple, however, was still holding a six-point lead going into the final quarter.

“All through the game I kept saying, ‘We are ahead, let’s stay ahead and not let them get back into the game,’” Richardson said. “They came out with the press and turned us over a little bit and it went their way with a big run in the third quarter.”

Memphis once again turned to Boler in the fourth quarter, as the guard scored 13 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter as the Tigers' defense continued to force turnovers.

Temple responded by relying on its own defense to force turnovers and getting out in transition to score in the paint. The Owls were also clinical at the free-throw line, going a perfect 8-for-8 in the final minute of the game.

Rebounding played a crucial role in Temple’s success late in the game with the Owls getting eight of their 19 offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter.

On the opposite end, Memphis struggled from the free-throw line, in part to a rowdy crowd of students that contributed to a season-high attendance of 3,496 fans.

“We couldn’t hear, that’s for sure,” Richardson said of the noise in the arena. “Before the game, I pumped them up with some ‘Yea Yeas’ and they were “yea-yeaing” all game and we couldn’t hear. But it was good to have this atmosphere, to have these people be able to see us and have our community here, because our community is their community.”

Temple returns to the Liacouras Center Saturday for a matchup against South Florida, which currently sits at second place in the AAC standings with a 15-8 overall record and an 8-2 mark in conference play. The Owls previously lost to USF on the road, 65-56, with USF guard Sammie Puisis leading the Bulls with 26 points, hitting six threes.

Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m.

Front page photo by Grace Crosby.