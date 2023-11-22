To put it simply, the last few minutes of Temple’s Wednesday afternoon game against Ole Miss were chaotic.

The Owls had not led at all at the Liacouras Center before the game clock wound down inside two minutes in the second half. Until then, Ole Miss had controlled the game. Temple had no answers for guard Allen Flanigan, who finished the game with 26 points. Center Jamarion Sharp, with his 7-foot-5 frame, was a foot taller than nearly everyone that checked in wearing Cherry and White, and he used the height advantage to grab some clutch rebounds and blocks down the stretch.

Somehow, the Owls stuck around, and Hysier Miller sank two free throws to take a 76-75 lead with 1:39 to go.

But the Owls did not score again, and two Flanigan free throws with nine seconds left secured the 77-76 Ole Miss victory. Temple’s last chance at a win fell short when Miller dished to an open Quante Berry, but his corner three-point attempt missed.

“On the last possession, we told our guys, ‘We do this drill every day,’” said Temple head coach Adam Fisher. “We went, we executed. The shot just didn’t go in.”

For the second straight game, Temple had a big performance from Miller, who stepped up in the absence of guard Jahlil White, who missed Wednesday’s game with the finger injury he sustained in Saturday’s loss to Columbia.

When White hurt his finger Saturday and didn’t return, it was Miller’s 29 points that kept an otherwise lifeless Temple squad in the game against Columbia. Miller worked hard for his team-high 21 points Wednesday, shooting 7 of 21 overall and 3 of 12 from three-point range while playing the full 40 minutes.

The Owls, who fell to 3-2 with the loss, were missing both White and forward Steve Settle III, who had been on a minutes restriction in the previous matchup after hurting himself last week against Drexel. Both of them were missed in this game, as the Rebels had their way with the Owls on defense, shooting 50% (30 of 59) from the field.

Ole Miss (5-0) didn’t trail for almost all of the matchup, but Temple got close a few times throughout the second half. The Owls closed the first half on a 12-5 run and got within five points of the Rebels before the break. Guard Jordan Riley, who made his first start in White’s place, scored a three and a putback dunk in back-to-back possessions, and the Owls were down two points.

Despite being so close, Temple could not stop Ole Miss, as the Rebels chipped and chipped away until they had an eight-point lead.

Then, with six minutes remaining, the Owls cut the deficit again. They seemed to have the Rebels on the ropes as a pair of Miller free throws made it a two-point game. Then, Riley drove in, and Sharp chased him in the paint and swatted away the layup attempt.

In the same sequence, Ole Miss guards Jaylen Murray and TJ Caldwell hit back-to-back threes and pushed the lead to eight points, silencing the fans.

Miller drove to the basket with 99 seconds left and got fouled. He gave Temple its first lead, which the Owls held for 90 seconds after.

Then, after both teams had opportunities to take the lead, Flanigan made his free throws and gave the Rebels the advantage. Fisher, who had one left, didn’t use a timeout, and Miller dribbled up the court and straight to the hoop. He passed it out to Berry in the corner, who pump faked, stepped to the left and shot a three that bounced off the rim and fell to the floor as time expired.

“That's the pride you have to have in the Cherry and White uniform,” Fisher said. “We're going to compete. We played hard. We cleaned up some things from the first half and stayed locked in for 40 minutes.”

But it was the last nine seconds that did in the Owls.

Temple will try to bounce back against La Salle at home Monday in the second game of the Big 5 Classic Tournament. If Temple wins, the Owls will play for the Big 5 Classic Championship game Dec. 2 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Before that, read about why Temple fell just short.

MIXED LOOKS ON DEFENSE WEREN'T ENOUGH FOR SHORTHANDED OWLS

For the second straight game, the Owls struggled to keep up on the defensive end.

In the first half, Temple started in a 3-2 zone, switching between that and man defense throughout the half. However, no matter what the Owls threw at them, the Rebels continued to find the open player, assisting on nine of their 15 first-half field goals.

“We wanted to make Ole Miss uncomfortable,” Fisher said. “Every four minutes, we tried to do something different.”

Ole Miss shot 53.6% from the floor and 5-for-10 from three in the first half. They ended the game shooting 51% from the field and 57% from three.

The second half was a similar story. Though the Owls battled back, defense ultimately continued to hurt, and the Rebels took advantage of bad communication leading to open shots. Ole Miss shot 9-of-15 on layups and finished the game with 30 points in the paint.

Not having Settle and White hurt Temple. White has been an aggressive rebounder and the best perimeter defender on the team, and the 6-foot-10 Settle has shown he can guard all five positions on the floor if needed while using his wingspan to deter scorers inside.

“They outsized us,” said Temple forward Sam Hofman. “They're super athletic. We could clean some stuff up, but we did a good job. With blocked shots, there will be weird bounces, but that's basketball.”

Temple did force 13 turnovers in the game, including two blocks and seven steals, but only scored 13 points off those turnovers.

NEW FACES STEP UP

The Owls needed all the help they could get from their new additions, especially those who struggled to begin the year.

Jordan Riley made his first start since transferring from Georgetown. In 25 minutes, Riley had 10 points, seven rebounds, a block and two steals.

Freshman guard Zion Stanford played nearly every minute of the game, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

“Coach talks about it all the time, next man up,” Hofman said. “You have to have that mentality when they’re out. I think guys did that today, which I’m really proud of.”

However, Berry’s impact was the most obvious. The redshirt freshman played meaningful minutes for the first time this season and looked solid overall. He had six points on 1-of-3 shooting, including the miss at the end, but his four rebounds, assist and steal led to a +7 mark over his 24 minutes.

PUTBACKS

Temple shot 44% from the field and 38% from three, both of which were their best marks of the season… Ole Miss’ bench outscored Temple’s bench 19-6 in the contest. … All five Temple starters scored in double figures.

Watch the postgame press conference here