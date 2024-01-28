Following a two-point loss at SMU four days ago on an overturned three-pointer, Temple women’s basketball head coach Diane Richardson was furious with her team’s effort and described it as “embarrassing.”

She set out for her team to be better, and the second part of the Owls’ two-game road trip proved to be different with a convincing 68-50 win at Tulane Sunday afternoon.

The Owls came out aggressive and held Tulane, which came into Sunday as the fourth-best three-point shooting team in the American Athletic Conference, to 0-for-7 shooting in the first quarter and just 1-for-11 in the first half. Temple, meanwhile, hit four of its first six shots from beyond the arc, led 40-22 at halftime and never looked back.

With the wind Temple improved to 11-9 overall and 5-3 in conference play. The Owls are now in a three-way tie for fourth place in the conference standings with Charlotte and Rice and one game behind Tulsa and UAB.

The biggest issue for the Owls this season has been slow starts, but this game proved to be the opposite, with Temple using its defense to gain offensive opportunities.

“We talked about lessons learned from our last games,” Richardson said after the game. “And that had to be really important that we started the game with defense and with defensive effort, and it transpired into some good offense.”

The key for Temple on the offensive end was guard Demi Washington, who tied a career high and led all scorers with 22 points.

Temple forced 16 Tulane turnovers and scored 15 points off of them while keeping their own turnover total to a modest nine.

Richardson credited Washington’s performance and the Owls’ ability to get out in transition as reasons Temple was able to win convincingly.

“[Washington has] been relentless,” Richardson said. “I mean, the last game against SMU and here again today. She had a career-high today and she fought. … we forced some turnovers but we didn’t turn the ball over, which is great.”

Temple has also struggled at times with inconsistent shooting from three, but shot a respectable 37% shooting from three Sunday. Tarriyonna Gary led the Owls from beyond the arc with four threes en route to 16 points.

Although Temple dominated the entirety of the matchup against Tulane, which fell to 8-11 overall and 1-7 in conference play, Green Wave guard Kyren Whittington finished with 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting off the bench. Sophomore forward Amira Maybry (10 points) was the only other Tulane player to score in double figures.

“They played us a zone, and I don't think they expected us to knock down threes today,” Richardson said. “And thank goodness we were on with threes because they were clogging up the middle, so we had to take those outside shots.”

Temple returns home to host Wichita State Wednesday.

Putbacks

When Temple holds its opponents to 50 points or less, the Owls are 6-0. … Temple is 9-1 when shooting 40% or better from the field.

