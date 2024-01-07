“Just trying to play with activity to kind of affect the game,” Settle said. “You might not always be scoring, but just trying to make sure that you might have an impact on a game.”

Steve Settle III also had a strong performance, tying Miller with 17 points. Settle III added nine rebounds, along with a career-high six steals.

Guard Hysier Miller led the way for the Owls, finishing with 17 points on an efficient 6-of-13 shooting, adding eight assists and the game-sealing three-point basket with a little less than two minutes left to play.

“It was great just to be back home,” said Temple head coach Adam Fisher. “It's been a long time since we've got to play here at home in front of our fans. You have to protect home court, and I'm just so proud of our guys because we went back to the basics when we got back from Hawaii.”

The Owls closed out the final eight minutes of the first half in dominant fashion, scoring 23 of their 36 points. That run gave the Owls a newfound confidence they sorely lacked over the last month and gave them the space to hold off a late Wichita State rally and defeat the Shockers 68-61 for their first conference win of the season.

After allowing an 11-point run to Wichita State early in the first half, Temple found itself down nine Sunday afternoon at the Liacouras Center, and the Shockers were in a position to run away with the game early.

Temple saw the return of Jahlil White Sunday against the Shockers. The 6-foot-7 junior guard missed the previous two games after reinjuring the right ring finger he first hurt back on Nov. 18 against Columbia.

White struggled at times offensively but made up for it on defense. He finished with 11 points on 4 of 10 shooting, including 1 of 3 from three-point range, and two rebounds.

“Me and Jahlil have been playing together for quite some time now, so we have good chemistry together,” Miller said. “He helps our team in many ways, some that don’t show up on the stat sheet. He's been dealing with injuries his whole career, so I'm just happy for him to get back on the floor.”

The Owls held a 17-point lead with less than 17 minutes remaining in the game but eventually lost it. A 21-9 Wichita State run from the 17-minute mark to the five-minute mark shortened Temple’s lead to just three points with five minutes left.

Forwards Kenny Pohto and Ron Degray III combined for 14 of the 21 points, and Temple turned the ball over five times during that Wichita State run.

The Owls struggled to stop the bleeding. Degray III hit a three-pointer just three minutes later to tie the game at 59 with a little more than three minutes remaining.

However, two three-pointers from forward Sam Hofman and Miller gave the Owls a 65-61 lead they never relinquished.

Temple guard Zion Stanford did not play in the Owls' win over the Shockers. The freshman has been dealing with an ankle injury for the past couple of weeks.

“We tried him a couple of games and he didn’t feel 100%,” Fisher said. “He lost a lot of practice time. When you lose a lot of practice time as a freshman, it’s hard. I think he’s going to be fine. He’s close and we’ll be excited to get him back.”

Temple will remain at home on North Broad Street when the Owls host East Carolina at the Liacouras Center Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Three-pointers

The Owls attempted 37 three-pointers, their second-highest total this season, just short of the 38 Temple hoisted against Old Dominion at the Diamond Head Classic on Dec. 22.

Temple shot 32% from deep, going 12-of-37 from three-point range. While the percentage didn’t look great, the Owls made them when they mattered. In Temple’s big first-half run, it knocked down scored five of its 12 threes.

“We talked about it a lot this week – shot selection,” Fisher said. “So we’ll go back and we will grade the shots. We try to take the best shot that we can get. I didn’t think we’d probably take 37 threes today, I’m gonna be honest with you. We take what the defense gives us, and I gotta give these guys the confidence to just be free.”

Defensively, Temple held Wichita State to 26% from three-point range on 4-of-15 shooting.

Putbacks

Temple tied a season-high of 15 turnovers against the Shockers. The Owls also committed 15 turnovers in the Big 5 Classic championship against St. Joe’s on Dec. 2 at the Wells Fargo Center… Hysier Miller’s 46% shooting from the field was his most efficient shooting percentage of the season , and the most efficient since the last time Temple played Wichita State last Feb. 16. And for the first time this season, Miller hit more than half of his three pointers, going 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. …Temple had 14 steals against Wichita State, the most the Owls have had in a game since Nov. 9, 2019 against Morgan State.

Postgame press conference

Fisher, Miller and Settle III addressed the media after Sunday’s game. You can watch their postgame media session here.