Owls land five players on National Signing Day

Quante Berry's posted career highs of 18 points and 15 rebounds, but he didn't have much help in a 83-75 Big 5 loss.
A late interception from Evan Simon left the Owls short of pulling off a comeback in a 24-17 loss Saturday.
Catch Kevin Negandhi, Todd Zolecki, Jeff Neiburg, Andy Carl and Ray Dunne on our Saturday live Scoop!
Temple will face one of the better quarterbacks in the country Saturday in UNT's Chandler Morris.
Temple's interim coach didn't pull punches this week. More on that, the coaching search and plenty of hoops, too.
