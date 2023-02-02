Following the Owls’ win over Wichita State Wednesday at the Liacouras Center and moving to a season-high three-game winning streak, Temple women’s basketball head coach Diane Richardson and leading scorer Aleah Nelson spoke with reporters Thursday morning at the team’s Pearson-McGonigle Hall practice facility.

Richardson talked about what this win streak means to her team and what they are expecting in their matchup at Houston Saturday.

Nelson spoke about how important Wednesday night’s Caranda Perea performance was for the team and what the locker room has been like since the departures of Jasha Clinton, Aniya Gourdine, Jaylin Holmes and Courtney Wilson.

Richardson on being over .500 in the American Athletic Conference:

“It’s been an uphill climb for us. I think these last three games have really showed us that we can hang in there, and our goal is to be in the top four. So hopefully we can continue to do that. Continue on this climb and win.”

Richardson on expectations for Saturday’s matchup at Houston, which is 8-13 overall and 5-3 in the American:

“They're very athletic and they turn people over. I think they’re top two in the nation in forcing turnovers. We’ve got to be poised. We’ve got to make sure that we play at our pace and not get sped up.”

Nelson on Perea’s career-high 17-point performance against Wichita State:

“She needs to shoot more. I think it makes everybody better because we now have somebody else that opens up the floor for kind of, like, everybody. She’s one of the best shooters on the team. So I think just giving her the confidence. I even told her last night after the game to shoot the ball, like you're now one of the people. She can shoot like that. It’s nothing new. This isn’t the first time she could do that. I think it’s now just involving more people in the offense since we only have eight (players.) It’s hard to guard us when everybody on the floor is scoring, but she had a really good night and she can really do that any night. So we’re definitely looking to get her the ball more often.”

Nelson on the closeness of the team since losing four players:

“We’re definitely closer as a team. I would say because there are eight of us and I think we are just relying on each other because there’s no one else when you look at the bench. We only have three subs. Sometimes in practice, with classes, we only have one, so I think just relying. We definitely built trust and gotten much closer since there’s only eight of us, so we have to really rely on each other.”