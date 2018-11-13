After his team posted a 59-49 win at Houston three days prior, second-year Temple head coach Geoff Collins talked to reporters at Edberg-Olson Hall during his weekly Tuesday press conference.

There was a lot to cover, including Ryquell Armstead's six rushing touchdowns (which set an American Athletic Conference single-game record) and Ventell Bryant becoming the program's all-time leader in receiving yardage. And in beating Houston for the first time, the Owls put together their offensive outburst without starting center Matt Hennessy, who missed the game with an injury he sustained the previous week at UCF.

Collins said he was particularly proud of Armstead, who now has 978 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. When approached after the game by the CBS Sports Network crew for an interview, Collins said Armstead would talk to them under one condition.

"I'm not getting on camera without my offensive line," is what Armstead told them, according to Collins.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Temple is hosting a USF team that was once ranked but has lost its last three games, including last week's 35-23 setback at Cincinnati. The Bulls, now 7-3 overall and 3-3 in the American, were without starting quarterback Blake Barnett due to a shoulder injury. Collins said the Owls are preparing for all three USF quarterbacks this week, including sophomore Chris Oladokun and junior Brett Kean.

What is certain is that Temple will have to stop a pair of talented USF running backs in junior Jordan Cronkrite and 5-foot-5 freshman Johnny Ford.

Cronkrite, who is 14th nationally with 109.1 yards per game with a total of 982 yards and seven touchdowns, transferred to USF from Florida, and Collins recalled meeting the 4-star prospect and his family during his official visit.

"I know firsthand what an elite athlete he is," Collins said.

Temple's brief all-time series with USF is tied at 2-2, but the Owls have never lost to the Bulls at Lincoln Financial Field.