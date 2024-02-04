Temple came close to sweeping the season series with American Athletic Conference newcomer Charlotte Sunday, but the Owls lost a 17-point lead and stumbled through two unorthodox overtime periods in an 88-81 loss to the 49ers

Temple dropped to 12-10 overall, and the Owls are one of five teams with a 6-4 conference record, a game behind North Texas, Tulsa and UAB.

“It's unfortunate, but we have to get back on the horse and ride it,” Temple head coach Diane Richardson said after the game. “These things happen and this is a very tough conference, so we have to bounce back.”

Temple grabbed a seven-point lead after one quarter behind the scoring efforts of five different players, with Aleah Nelson and Ines Piper leading the way with five points apiece. The Owls then took a 12-point lead into halftime against a 49ers team that had won seven of its nine games at home this season.

Temple held its 17-point lead with 55 seconds remaining in the third quarter before Charlotte stormed back. The 49ers entered the fourth quarter down 14 and started it on an 11-2 run and outscored the Owls by 23-9 in the period to send the game to overtime after Tiara East was called for a charge on a made layup with four seconds remaining and Nelson missed a jumper at the buzzer after Charlotte turned the ball over on the inbound.

Rayne Tucker had a chance to put the Owls up 74-72 with 12 seconds remaining in the first overtime period, but she couldn't get the shot to fall. Charlotte’s Tracey Hueston grabbed the defensive rebound, and as the 49ers pushed up the court, the game clock stopped at 5.4 seconds, but the referees didn't see it.

Dazia Lawrence drained a three-pointer at the buzzer, but after Richardson alerted the officials of the clock malfunction, they went to the video board. After a very long replay review, the basket was waved off and the game went to a second overtime period tied at 72.

Charlotte took over from there, in large part due to Temple being in foul trouble and having four players foul out. After Tarrionna Gary tied the game at 78 with a little more than two minutes to go, the 49ers closed the game on a 10-3 run.

Richardson’s tone in the postgame press conference indicated she was less than thrilled with the officiating down the stretch.

“Well, you know, we had to play some tough defense and it seems like a lot of fouls get us in trouble,” Richardson said. “We have to play defense without fouling. … I like the aggressiveness and I like the team defense and how we’re helping each other. The fouls, obviously we have to stop that. It's funny how the fouls always come up in the fourth quarter.”

Temple will look to get back on track in six days when it hosts USF Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Liacouras Center.

Front page photo by Tim McCall.