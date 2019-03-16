MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- "All we can do is sit and wait."

That's what senior guard Shizz Alston Jr. was left to say after Temple's stay in the American Athletic Conference tournament came to an abrupt end in the quarterfinal round following the Owls' 80-74 loss to Wichita State Friday night at FedEx Forum.

Temple, which earned the No. 3 seed in the tournament and a first-round bye, had no answers for Markis McDuffie, who led No. 6 seed Wichita State with a career-high 34 points.

Alston, who is now tied with Mark Marcon for fifth on the program's all-time list in 3-pointers made, shot 4 of 10 from 3-point range and scored 18 first-half points but just two in the second half. Fellow senior Ernest Aflakpui posted a double-double in the first half and finished with 16 points and a career-high 19 rebounds.

The game was tied three times in the second half before Wichita State, which will advance to Saturday's semifinal round against Cincinnati, forged ahead for good. Dexter Dennis collected 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Shockers.

Alston uncharacteristically lost his cool when he was called for a technical foul with a little less than five minutes to go after he was not able to draw a foul call on a drive to the basket. McDuffie hit two foul shots after the technical on Alston and gave Wichita State a 69-61 lead.

The Shockers won, in part, by hitting 22 of 24 free throws on the night.

Temple, which fell to 23-9 with the loss, will now have to sit and wait, as Alston said, through Selection Sunday to find out if it will receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Owls last played in the tournament as a No. 10 seed back in 2016, when they lost to Iowa in the first round.