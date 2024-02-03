The Temple men’s and women’s basketball teams will be on the road Sunday competing in important games for different reasons.

Adam Fisher’s Owls are looking to break a six-game losing streak and escape the basement of the American Athletic Conference when they take on Tulane at 4 p.m.

On the other hand, Diane Richardson’s women’s team has an opportunity to keep pace with the other top teams in the American against Charlotte, with tip-off set for 2 p.m.

Here’s what to expect for both matchups.

Looking to leave last place

Temple’s six-game losing streak has put it in the cellar of the American, with their lone conference win coming against Wichita State nearly a month ago.

Since then, the Owls (8-13, 1-7 American) have struggled on both ends of the court, specifically on the offensive end, averaging just 62 points per game over that stretch and 70.1 on the season.

The Owls will need to lock in defensively, as Tulane (12-9, 3-6 American) has put the ball in the basket consistently this season, ranking 14th in the nation in scoring offense with 84.8 points per game.

The Green Wave breezed through their nonconference schedule against less competitive opponents, recording a 9-3 record. However, in conference play, Tulane has been inconsistent. The Green Wave bring their own three-game losing streak into this contest after defeating then-No. 10 Memphis back on Jan. 21.

The Owls' biggest concern on defense should be 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward Kevin Cross. Cross leads Tulane in points (18.0), rebounds (7.7), and assists (4.5). He also puts up respectable shooting splits, shooting 53% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc.

However, Cross isn’t Tulane’s only offensive threat, as the Green Wave has four additional players scoring 12 or more points per game, including senior guard Jaylen Forbes, who averaged 19 points in two wins over Temple last season.

In order to get a victory, the Owls will have to do something they haven’t been able to do all season – get scoring contributions from several players.

Guards Hysier Miller and Jordan Riley lead the team in scoring with 16 and 12.2 points per game, respectively. Against a team that can light up the scoreboard, players like guards Matteo Picarelli and Jahlil White and forward Steve Settle must convert on their opportunities to score, and White will likely have Cross as his defensive assignment.

Maintaining momentum

The women are fresh off a 66-65 buzzer-beater win over Wichita State courtesy of a Tiarra East three-pointer on Wednesday, just barely squeaking by a team the Owls dominated three weeks prior on Jan. 9.

With the win, Temple moved into a tie for third place with Tulsa and Rice, which are all sitting at 6-3 in conference play.

Temple (12-9) will now have its rubber match against Charlotte (12-9), which has yet to win a game since losing to Temple on Feb. 4 and is currently on a three-game losing streak, dropping from first in the AAC to a tie for sixth.

In its two most recent losses to Tulsa and Tulane, Charlotte struggled to shoot the ball, making just 35 percent of its shots from the field. Guard Dazia Lawrence, who is fifth in the AAC in scoring, has continued to perform well, averaging 16 points in the losses, but she didn’t get any help from her teammates. Guards Aleah Nelson and Demi Washington will have their hands full guarding Dazia after she scored a team-high 16 in their previous matchup.

A common denominator for Charlotte throughout its losing streak has been the turnovers. In the 49ers’ last three games, they’ve averaged more than 20 turnovers. In fact, they have averaged 20 turnovers in all of their losses this season.

The Owls were inconsistent throughout January, looking like a top team in the AAC at times and not so much at other times. Temple had three losses in January, including two to sub-.500 teams in Memphis and SMU.

A major contributor to the inconsistency has been poor shooting. Temple is 10th in the AAC in shooting efficiency, and the Owls have shot 29% from three-point range this season, which puts them at 11th in the conference and 234th in the nation

However, Temple is on a two-game winning streak with wins over Wichita State and Tulane, thanks in large part to its defense. The Owls are 15th in the nation in turnover margin at 5.57.

During this two-game stretch, Temple has forced 16 turnovers per game and held their opponents 37% shooting from the field. If the Owls want a chance to sweep the season series, they will need to play strong defense and force the 49ers to turn the ball over.