Owls offer 2026 Florida DL
While Temple has added five verbal commitments to its 2025 class, the Owls’ staff has also been extending offers to the 2026 class as well.
With a continued commitment to recruiting in Florida, Temple offered Sean Rademacher, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman from Kissimmee’s Tohopekaliga High School.
Rademacher reported the Owls’ offer as his 11th on a list that also includes Cal, Duke, TCU, Pitt and Louisville.
Rademacher is one of almost 10 Florida players from the 2026 class, including several from St. Thomas Aquinas in 3-star inside linebacker Phillip Goodrich Jr., 4-star cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick and defensive end Shane Rochelle. Jayden Ford, a 3-star all-purpose back from Miami Central and RJ Alphone Jr., a weakside defensive end from Chaminade-Madonna High School, also have Temple offers.
