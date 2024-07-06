While Temple has added five verbal commitments to its 2025 class, the Owls’ staff has also been extending offers to the 2026 class as well.

With a continued commitment to recruiting in Florida, Temple offered Sean Rademacher, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman from Kissimmee’s Tohopekaliga High School.

Rademacher reported the Owls’ offer as his 11th on a list that also includes Cal, Duke, TCU, Pitt and Louisville.

Rademacher is one of almost 10 Florida players from the 2026 class, including several from St. Thomas Aquinas in 3-star inside linebacker Phillip Goodrich Jr., 4-star cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick and defensive end Shane Rochelle. Jayden Ford, a 3-star all-purpose back from Miami Central and RJ Alphone Jr., a weakside defensive end from Chaminade-Madonna High School, also have Temple offers.

You can view a list of the Owls’ class of 2026 offers here.