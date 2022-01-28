Owls offer highly-touted class of 2024 LB Booker Pickett
Booker Pickett, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound class of 2024 defensive end from Wharton High School in Tampa Bay, Florida, has received a Temple offer.Cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar, who joined Temple’s n...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news