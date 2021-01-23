OwlScoop - Owls overmatched in 68-51 loss to No. 8 Houston

For a stretch of play, there was a glimmer of hope for Temple under the bright lights.

Unfortunately for the Owls (3-4, 2-4 American Athletic Conference), it lasted just over two minutes in the team’s 68-51 loss to No. 8 Houston on Saturday at the Liacouras Center.

Once down 19-6, the Owls went on a 7-0 run to cut the Houston lead to just six. Sophomore guard Khalif Battle sank his first made field goal in a Temple uniform from deep and junior forward Jake Forrester hit back-to-back layups to make it 19-13.

That’s when Kelvin Sampson gathered his team after taking a timeout with 8:15 remaining in the first half. The Cougars proceeded to go on a 17-8 run to finish out the first 20 minutes of play, heading into the break with a commanding 36-21 lead.

Coming into Saturday’s nationally televised matchup, Houston ranked second in the country in scoring defense, allowing 56.7 points per game. The Owls were on the wrong side of that, scoring just 51 points on 18-of-53 shooting from the field. Temple also struggled with its shooting from 3-point range, going 5-of-20 from beyond the arc, which can be attested to Houston’s defense.

The Cougars held the nation’s fourth-best 3-pointer shooter in graduate guard Brendan Barry to just two points on 0-of-2 shooting from deep. Houston’s 3-point shooting defense ranked No. 6 in the nation (26.2%), while its field-goal defense ranks second (37.1%).

Temple head coach Aaron McKie felt his team didn’t rise to the occasion for a matchup against one of the better teams in the country, that the Owls have now faced twice.

“We played nowhere near what we [are] capable of playing,” McKie said postgame. “I thought the last couple of days we had a couple of good practices, I thought we were ready to compete against these guys.

“You don’t have to play a perfect game, but you can’t certainly come out and turn the ball over and open it up for them and also miss some assignments against these guys and then not be able to make shots, not be able to make free throws. That’s a tough recipe to try to beat a top-10 team in the nation.”

The Owls turned over the ball 12 times on the afternoon, but nine of those 12 came in the first half of play. Temple also struggled to nail down its free throws, shooting 10-of-18 from the charity stripe.

Houston is the eighth-best team’s in the country for a reason and the Cougars proved why, with their play on both ends of the floor. Sampson’s squad employed a lot of double-team looks, putting forth a stagnant effort on the defensive end. On offense, Houston shot 26-of-55 from the field and 9-of-20 from beyond the arc.

The Cougars were led by the offensive prowess of Marcus Sasser, Justin Gorham and Quentin Grimes. The trio were all in double figures, combining for 44 points on 16-of-34 shooting from the field (47%). Coming into Saturday’s game, Grimes (17.8 ppg) and Sasser (16.5 ppg) led their team in scoring and certainly displayed their ability to do so en route to a 17-point road win.

As for the Owls, Forrester and Battle led the way in scoring with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Forrester has been able to string together two solid scoring performances with a double-double in his last outing against Tulane. Saturday, he was two rebounds shy of a second-straight double-double. The Westtown, Pa native has made a living in the post and started to find his touch around the rim -- something he had struggled with in the early outset of the season.

For Battle, the Butler transfer was playing in just his second game with Temple after missing nearly two months of action due to a hamstring injury.

“I love his aggression and he’s learning,” McKie said. “...We need guys like that on the floor, but we just have to work on shot selection.”

Battle went 4-of-15 from the field and 3-of-8 from beyond the arc during Saturday’s loss. Following the game, he admitted that he needs to do a better job of taking the shots he’s given, instead of settling for ones early in the shot clock.

He’s shown glimpses of being a legitimate scoring threat at all three levels as well as his ability to create with the ball in his hands.

Early in the second half, Battle held the ball just beyond the 3-point line and called for Forrester to set a screen on his right side. Forrester followed his lead but as two Cougar defenders jumped the screen, suffocating Battle, the big man slipped into the lane where Battle was able to sneak a pass to his open roller.

Plays like that show his rising value in the backcourt alongside Barry, Damian Dunn and Jeremiah Williams.

McKie reiterated that he wants his guys to do a better job of attacking the basket, but admitted that it’s still relatively early in the season for a team filled with youth.

Temple will be back in action for a Tuesday afternoon matchup against Tulsa at the Liacouras Center. The Owls were originally scheduled to play at USF on Jan. 27, but the game was postponed due to a positive test and subsequent contact tracing within the Bulls program.