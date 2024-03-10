DUNCANVILLE, Texas – Temple’s women’s basketball team is just a day away from the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament, and head coach Diane Richardson has her team playing with much confidence as they’ve had all season.

The Owls enter the postseason with a 19-11 record and a share of the regular season championship, their first since winning the Atlantic 10 title in 2012. As the No. 3 seed, they will face the winner of Sunday night’s matchup between Tulane and Charlotte, teams they’ve beaten in the regular season, with the hopes of claiming the program’s first AAC Championship and its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017.

Temple will have a lot of work to do at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, but Sunday’s workload took the team about 40 minutes away instead.

The Owls practiced at Duncanville High School, a building with plenty of history for this team. Temple freshman guard Tristen Taylor was a Dallas Morning News second-team all-area player there, and Richardson had plenty of meaningful battles at the gym during her time as the head coach at Riverdale Baptist School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

“We used to go head-to-head a lot — every year,” Richardson said. “In the USA Today rankings, you’d see Riverdale Baptist and Duncanville, and they were rivals of ours. [Temple assistant coach Wanisha Smith] played for my high school team, and I said, ‘Nish, you used to drop 40 in this building.’”

Temple also welcomed the current Duncanville Panthers squad, who watched on for a few segments before heading to their own practice.

During the session, Temple worked on solidifying things at both ends of the floor while focusing specifically on Tulane and Charlotte scouting reports.

Richardson noted how tough it was to prepare for a game without knowing who they were playing, and she also spoke about the team’s final stretch in which it won nine of its last 11 games.

You can watch Richardson’s availability below.