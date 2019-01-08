After losing seven games by six points or less last season, a piece of Temple’s 11-3 start to the 2018-2019 campaign can be attributed to the Owls’ ability to seal close games.

Temple’s improved play in close games was on fully display in Sunday’s 85-81 overtime victory at Wichita State.

“I just noticed that last year, we didn’t really have a guy to take over,” senior guard Shizz Alston told reporters before Tuesday’s practice at Pearson-McGonigle Hall. “We just kind of passed the ball around and whoever got it shot the ball. This, year I’m trying to take that on my shoulders and take over at the end of games.”

This current Temple team is a “close-knit” group, which contributes to the on-court success, sophomore combo guard Nate Pierre-Louis said.

“This year’s team has a lot more chemistry than last year’s team,” Pierre-Louis said. “We’re always together. We’re together every day, whether it’s on the court, off the court, playing video games. We’re always together, and it really helps us in the games.”

Alston knocked down a 3-pointer, which he created off the dribble by the top of the key, to give Temple a four-point advantage with 52 seconds remaining in overtime. The Philadelphia native and Haverford School product dropped seven of the Owls’ 11 overtime points, while Pierre-Louis had the other two buckets.

When asked about the difference between last season and this season in his own game, Alston brought up his raise in confidence level, as did Pierre-Louis when asked the same question.

“Josh (Brown) was on the ball more last year, so I took a step back a little bit than my sophomore year,” Alston said. “This year, just more confident.”

“It’s just the confidence we put in him,” Pierre-Louis added. “It’s his confidence and his leadership. We have so much trust in him. He’s our leader.”

Pierre-Louis believes Alston should be heavily considered for The American’s Conference Player of The Year award.

“I tell him that all the time … ‘You’re the player of the year of the conference, bro,’” Pierre-Louis said. “… You should walk like you’re the best player in the conference, but that’s just me telling my teammate that. He’s one of the best guards and the best players in the conference. He should walk like it. He should talk like it.”

The Owls have shifted their focus to a meeting with 17th-ranked Houston Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Liacouras Center, where Temple is 5-0 so far this season.

Pierre-Louis pointed to Temple’s win over then-16th-ranked Wichita State last February on the Owls’ home floor. Temple has knocked off a ranked team at least once in every season under coach Fran Dunphy, except his first year with the Owls in 2006.

“We did it before, especially at home,” Pierre-Louis said. “We have a lot of confidence at home, playing against these guys. We did against Wichita last year, and I feel like we could do it again this year. Why not? We have the team to do it.”

The Cougars came into North Philadelphia last February and blew out Temple by 21 points. Houston jumped out to a 15-0 lead over the Owls in last year’s trip to the Liacouras Center.

Rebounding will be a priority against Houston, Pierre-Louis said, a team that outrebounded Temple by a margin of 53-22 during last year’s meeting in Philly.

“All of us are really going to have to crash the boards,” Pierre-Louis said. “It’s really important to crash the boards this game because everybody is trying to get a fast break and transition 3’s.”



