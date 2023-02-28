It's been nearly a week since Temple fell short on the road in an 88-83 loss at Cincinnati. The Owls, now 15-14 overall, 9-7 in American Athletic Conference play and sitting in fifth place in the league standings, will host UCF Thursday night at the Liacouras Center and then finish out the regular season on the road Sunday at Tulane.

Fourth-year head coach Aaron McKie and redshirt-sophomore guard Damian Dunn spoke with reporters in interviews you can listen to here.

McKie

Dunn

Some takeaways from Tuesday's media session:

-- Leading scorer Khalif Battle was not on the practice floor when members of the media were allowed in to interview McKie and Dunn. Multiple sources have indicated to OwlScoop.com that Battle has left the program, and McKie said Tuesday when asked that "nothing's changed" with Battle, who has not played or practiced with the team since Temple's Feb. 16 loss to Wichita State.

"We're just moving forward with these guys," McKie said, "and we're just going to take it from there."

-- Sophomore guard Jahlil White, who wasn't able to finish out Temple's last game at Cincinnati due to an ankle injury, did practice Tuesday, but McKie said he would be a game-time decision for Thursday.

-- Dunn, who dropped 34 points in Temple's loss at Cincinnati last week, is a redshirt-sophomore in terms of his eligibility but will be honored Thursday on Senior Night. When asked by OwlScoop.com if he will return to play at Temple next season, Dunn said, "I really don't know. I've just got to look at things in perspective and know what I want to prioritize. After the year is over, definitely got to sit down and have a table talk with my close ones about it, so it's definitely still in the works."