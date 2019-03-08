A loss at UConn Thursday night would have put a serious dent in Temple’s NCAA Tournament chances.

Shizz Alston, the Owls’ best player, became obsessed with not letting that happen.

So where did he look for some inspiration?

He went back to watch Khalif Wyatt’s 31-point outburst against Indiana in the 2013 NCAA Tournament when ninth-seeded Temple nearly knocked off No. 1 seed Indiana.

“I was just watching the shots he got,” Alston said prior to Friday afternoon’s practice at the Liacouras Center. “They were in the same offense that we run. I was just looking at him because I knew it was going to be a highly-contested game, so I was just watching some of his shots.

“That kind of got me going for the game.”

It certainly did.

Alston’s career-high 34 points helped erase a six-point second half deficit as Temple pushed through a 78-71 win over UConn at Gampel Pavilion, a place where the Huskies had not lost this season. The Owls, with the help of what was arguably the best game of Alston’s career, now set themselves up for their next biggest test of the season: Saturday’s regular season finale against No. 25 UCF.

It will be coach Fran Dunphy’s final home regular season game at the Liacouras Center, as the veteran coach will step aside after the season to hand the reins to Aaron McKie.

It will be senior day for Alston and center Ernest Aflakpui.

And if Temple beats UCF, it will most likely lock up an at-large NCAA Tournament berth.

Other than that, no pressure.

“This is what we want,” Alston said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. But to have Dunph’s last game, my last game. We can possibly get the third seed (in the American Athletic Conference tournament). We could possibly clinch a (NCAA) tournament bid. All that on one night? No one could ask for anything other than that, so it’s going to be special.”

Alston, Aflakpui and Dunphy all spoke prior to Friday’s practice as the Owls prepared for Saturday’s 4 p.m. game against UCF, and you can listen to those interviews here.

Dunphy

Alston

Aflakpui