With two scholarship spots still available on its roster, Temple is one of the programs recruiting Mississippi State graduate transfer center and Philadelphia native Will McNair Jr.

The 6-foot-11, 265-pound McNair averaged 3.3 points and 3.3 rebounds this past season for a Bulldogs team that went 21-13 and lost by a point to Pitt in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament. He played his first three college seasons at New Mexico State and averaged career highs of 6.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game as a redshirt junior two seasons ago, starting 27 of the Aggies’ 34 games before entering the transfer portal.

McNair played his first two high school seasons in Philly at Parkway Center City Prep School before playing his junior and senior seasons at Martin Luther King High School. He was lightly recruited as a senior and considered going to prep school before choosing New Mexico State over an offer from Coppin State.

Adding McNair would give the Owls a local player and some depth on the interior, but they will have plenty of competition with his recruitment. In addition to Temple, McNair told The Portal Report that he has heard from several other programs since entering the transfer portal this week, including Georgetown, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, UTEP, George Washington, Tulsa and Western Kentucky.

McNair acquired some NCAA Tournament experience at New Mexico State as well, collecting four points, three rebounds and a block in 33 minutes of the Aggies’ first-round upset win over No. 5 seed UConn two seasons ago. He then added six points and seven rebounds in New Mexico State’s 53-48 loss to Arkansas as the Aggies fell a game short of advancing to the 2022 Sweet Sixteen.