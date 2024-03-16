FORT WORTH, Texas - With his eyes closed and refusing to look to the basket, Temple head coach Adam Fisher just wanted his players to make their free throws inside the final 66 seconds of Friday night’s American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal game against No. 3 seed Charlotte.

“You’re not supposed to see that,” Fisher joked with a reporter when asked about him averting his eyes from the basket. “You’re supposed to be watching the free throws.

“I believe in these guys. And for me, I’m thinking, ‘All right, if we make or miss, what do we have to do?’”

What the 11th-seeded Owls did, even as their eight-point lead dropped to three, was hit five of their eight shots from the line down the stretch, and that proved to be enough to hold on for a 58-54 upset win over the 49ers at Dickies Arena. The victory, which established Temple's longest winning streak of the season at four in a row, continued the program’s improbable run through the conference tournament and advanced it to Saturday’s semifinal matchup with FAU, a team that returned its entire eligible roster from last year’s Final Four team.

Tip off is set for 5 p.m. ET, and the game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

Temple took the court Friday night as the only seed outside of the top four remaining in the AAC tournament once No. 2 seed FAU dispatched No. 7 seed North Texas 77-71 just before Temple and Charlotte tipped off.

Now, the same Owls program that struggled through a 10-game losing streak from mid-January to mid-February in Fisher’s first season on North Broad Street is somehow two wins away from winning a conference championship and advancing to the NCAA Tournament.

“I just think it’s our focus,” junior forward Steve Settle III said. “I think our coaches came up with a great gameplan, and we just tried to execute the best we can. We flip the page quick and get on to the next team.”

Settle played well on both ends of the floor for Temple (15-19), posting a team-high 14 points to go along with six rebounds, two assists and two steals. And after going scoreless and taking just one shot in 11 first-half minutes, guard Jordan Riley finished with a double-double of 11 points on 5 of 9 shooting and a team-high 10 rebounds.

Following a 21-point, six-steal performance in Thursday night’s second-round upset win over No. 6 seed SMU, junior point guard Hysier Miller finished with 11 points Friday night, paired with four rebounds and four assists. He didn’t miss from the foul line and hit four of his six free throws in the final 1:06 to help Temple finish off the game.

Temple and Charlotte (19-12) combined to shoot just 24% (12 of 50) in the first half, and the Owls certainly did their part by going 5 of 26 from the floor and 1 of 9 from three en route to trailing by 22-18 at halftime.

The Owls’ 18 first-half points were the lowest total at the break this season.

“Yeah that’s just a gritty tough Temple basketball game, right?” Fisher said. “It’s 18 points in the first half, but our guys have figured out a way to stay together.”

Settle and fellow forward Sam Hofman paced Temple’s defensive effort. The 6-foot-5 Hofman was tasked with defending Charlotte’s 6-11, 260-pound center, DiShon Jackson, and battled with him inside all night.

Hofman remained tough and continued to get key stops while playing with four fouls and held Jackson to just nine points, a little more than two below his season average, and four shots from the field.

Temple also held 6-10 forward Igor Milicic, Charlotte’s second-leading scorer, to just six points, almost seven below his season scoring average, on 2 of 8 shooting. Milicic did grab a game-high 16 rebounds, but keeping him in check offensively was one of the differences in the game.

“It’s been the same all year,” said Hofman, who knocked down a pair of important second-half three-pointers. “We don’t approach the game differently in the tournament than prior to the season. I think we’re starting to just glue together more, communicate on defense more, and it’s definitely showing.”

Hofman’s first three-pointer of the night, which came at the 13:06 mark of the second half, gave Temple its first lead of the night at 30-27, one the Owls never relinquished. Temple’s lead grew as large as nine points on two occasions - on a Miller layup with 6:02 left in the second half and on a Settle putback less than two minutes later - before Charlotte made things a little more interesting closer to the final buzzer.

After their respective slow starts, Miller and Riley combined for 20 of Temple’s 40 second half points.

Charlotte’s leading scorer, guard Lu’Cye Patterson, poured in 13 of his team-high 17 points in the second half, but it was not enough to keep up with a Temple team that has somehow found the right time to put together its longest win streak of the season at four in a row.