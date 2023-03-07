After falling behind by as many as 17 points and coming all the way back to tie the game in the fourth quarter, coach Diane Richardson’s Temple women’s basketball team saw its season come to an end Monday in the opening round of the American Athletic Conference tournament with a 71-61 loss to Wichita State at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Owls finished with an 11-18 overall record and a 6-10 mark in conference play. Wichita State, the tournament’s eighth seed, advanced and moved on to knock off top-seeded USF Tuesday.

Monday’s loss ended a tough first season for Richardson and her staff. Temple lost six players from its roster as the season progressed and finished it with just eight available players.

“It will not be like this next year,” Richardson told reporters Monday.

Temple’s Aleah Nelson, who scored a game-high 22 points in Monday’s loss, started what turned out to be a 24-7 run with a jumper at the 5:37 mark of the third quarter after Wichita State had jumped ahead by 45-28. Nelson’s three-pointer with 9:33 left to play tied the game at 52-52, but the Shockers responded with a 7-0 run to take control of the game, starting with a Trajata Colbert (15 points) layup. A Brittany Garner layup cut Wichita State’s lead to five with 6:39 left, but the Owls never got any closer the rest of the way.

Turnovers, including four in the first four minutes, hurt Temple Monday. Wichita State scored 21 points off 13 Owls turnovers. Tiarra East (15 points) and Tariyonna Gary (11 points) joined Nelson as Temple’s double-figure scorers.

A depleted Temple roster saw Wichita State outscore the Owls’ bench by 19-5 Monday.