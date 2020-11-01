OwlScoop - Owls' shorthanded defense struggles at Tulane

Christain Braswell looked and sounded deflated.

The redshirt junior cornerback symbolized a defense that was battered and beaten during a 38-3 loss at the hands of Tulane Saturday.

The Owls (1-3) were short-handed for Saturday’s game. OwlScoop.com reported that Temple only traveled to New Orleans with 54 scholarship players. The side of the ball most affected between COVID-19, contact tracing, injuries and opt-outs was the defense, particularly the secondary.

Elijah Clark was unavailable, Kimere Brown has opted out of the season, and Linwood Crump was dressed, but didn’t play in Saturday’s blowout. That left Braswell and redshirt senior cornerback Freddie Johnson to play nearly every snap in Temple’s third loss of the season.

Also, the Owls are without graduate linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley (ankle) for the foreseeable future, while redshirt junior linebacker Audley Isaacs is out for the season with a torn PCL and sprained ACL, which he suffered in Temple’s 41-29 loss to Memphis last week. Redshirt freshman BUBO Yvandy Rigby (ankle) also didn’t suit up, so Temple was down to starting Jordan Magee and George Reid next to William Kwenkeu.

The depth just wasn’t there and might not be going forward.

Braswell recognized the difficulty of the situation, saying he had to step up to the plate, while both he and Johnson had to prepare “better than usual” for Saturday’s matchup

It was obvious that Temple would be in for a long afternoon when Johnson got beat on a 52-yard toss down the right sideline from Tulane true freshman quarterback Michael Pratt to junior wide receiver Duece Watts. Midway through the second quarter, the Green wave marched down the field on six plays and 92 yards to take a 10-3 they would never relinquish.

Johnson, like Braswell, played in virtually every phase of Saturday’s game and even he was banged up. That lack of depth forced the Owls to play true freshmen like safety Alex Odom, cornerbacks Daiyann Hawkins and Garrett Williams and defensive tackle Nick Bags.

It’s reasonable to give Temple the benefit of the doubt considering how limited its depth chart is.

That said, the Owls had many opportunities to make Saturday’s 35-point loss a game.

Temple has had to deal with the consequences of the 2020 season amidst a pandemic, and while its roster has been disproportionately affected by the virus, that’s no excuse for getting routed by a Green Wave team that was 0-4 in American Athletic Conference play.

For the most part, the Owls held their own in the first half. They went into halftime down just 10-3 and received the opening second-half kickoff. Sure, the Green Wave had 242 yards of total offense in the first 30 minutes of Saturday’s game, but they had just 10 points to show for it.

Pratt was intercepted by Braswell, who neutralized Watts in the first half. Odom and Dan Archibong combined to force a fumble, the defense stood on its head to force multiple three-and-outs, and Tulane’s kicker Merek Glover missed a 51-yard field goal.

All in all, while the first half was rather forgettable, Temple had a chance to turn a page and make the most of a get-right game.

But it never happened.

Temple allowed Tulane to score 38 unanswered points in a complete rout. The Owls never stood a chance in the second half, their longest offensive drive going just over three minutes before they subsequently turned over the ball on downs.

It didn't help that Braswell lost the second-half battle to Watts, giving up multiple touchdowns in the third quarter to the Mississippi native.

Tulane held the ball for 15 minutes and 31 seconds in the final 30 minutes, while converting on all five of its third-down conversions.

Temple's defensive front didn't play particularly well either. Tulane rushed for 284 yards, averaging six yards per carry, 136 of which came in the second half.

As for Ifeanyi Maijeh, the redshirt junior defensive tackle was held without a tackle again. It's been a rough go of things for the Far Rockaway, New York native, who earned first-team all-conference honors in his first full season in 2019. When the Owls needed their best defensive player to step up, he was nowhere to be found.

Temple's bend, but don’t break mentality held as long as it could. With the Owls reeling on offense and a shorthanded defense consistently on the field, the floodgates eventually gave way.

“I feel like effort came into it and communication, a lot of people started moving their heads down a little bit,” Braswell said. "When things happen like that, bad plays, it [doesn’t] even need to be touchdowns, just plays that happen, sometimes morale goes down. As a team, we got to learn how to keep ourselves together.”

Braswell is of course a part of the team's veteran leadership that holds some responsibility in changing the tide with four games left to play. Temple has an extra two days to get prepared for SMU since next week's game has been moved from Thursday to Saturday, but the Mustangs' high-powered offense may be the last thing the Owls want to see after Saturday’s loss.



