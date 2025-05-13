Owls sign Belgian forward Ayuba Bryant

Temple head coach Adam Fisher and his staff reached into some familiar international recruiting territory for their latest roster addition.

The program announced the signing Tuesday of Belgian forward Ayuba Bryant, giving the Owls’ refurbished roster its 10th scholarship player. The 6-foot-8 lefthanded forward will join Temple as an incoming freshman after he averaged 13.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists per game for JL Bourg-en-Bresse in the LNB Pro-A under-21 league in France.

Bryant, who has also represented his home country at the 2024 FIBA U20 EuroBasket and the 2021 FIBA U16 European Challengers, becomes the second Belgian player to suit up for Fisher and his staff at Temple. Sam Hofman, a 6-5 forward from Brussels, was part of Fisher’s first team on North Broad Street last season, one that advanced to the American Athletic Conference tournament championship game.

Bryant averaged 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in seven games at the 2024 U20 European Championships and shot 52.5% from the floor, dropping 20 points in a semifinal loss to Slovenia and 19 in the third-place game.