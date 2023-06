Earlier today, Pope XXIII High School quarterback Chris Dietrich became Temple’s first Class of 2024 commitment when he made his pledge via Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback had an official vist with the Owls this past weekend.

Dietrich received an official offer from Temple on Jan. 29 after a conversation with head coach Stan Drayton and offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf.

Dietrich also had an offer from Bucknell and additional interest from Michigan State and Northwestern.

Dietrich finished his junior season with 1,282 yards, 11 passing touchdowns and a 54.3 completion percentage.