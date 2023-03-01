Temple snapped its six-game losing streak and will head into next week’s American Athletic Conference tournament with momentum after taking down SMU 68-62 Wednesday night on the program’s senior night.

Temple improved to 11-17 overall and 6-10 in the American Athletic Conference, while Cincinnati dropped to 16-11 overall and 7-8 in conference play.

“That felt good, y’all,” first-year head coach Dianne Richardson said. “We played team defense, we helped out when we needed to. They were talking today, and we came out with a win.”

A big factor in the win was the play of senior forward Britney Garner, as the transfer from Prairie View A&M University finished the game with a season-high 15 points.

Garner was the lone player highlighted in Temple’s senior night festivities and added a team-high seven rebounds to help lead the Owls to the win.

After playing at South Jersey’s Winslow Township High School, Garner spent her first two college seasons at Missouri, then the next two at Prairie View A&M before transferring to Temple prior to this season.

“It was super important,” Garner said. “I’ve had a long journey finding my right place, and I’m from here, so it was super important to me. I had my family here, and I know how badly we needed this win because of our six-game [losing] streak.”

The Owls had two other scorers reach double digits in Tiara East and Tarriyonna Gary, who had 21 and 15, respectively.

SMU was led by Jessica Peterson, who finished with a career- and team-high 19 points on 7 of 14 shooting, but it was not enough to help the Mustangs win.

Momentum swings

SMU led 22-19 after the first quarter, but Temple went on an 11-3 second-quarter run, highlighted by an East three-pointer and a Garry fadeaway jumper, which helped the Owls take a 32-30 lead into halftime.

The Owls continued that momentum into the second half, using an 11-4 run from the 6:42 mark to the 1:44 mark in the third quarter that elevated their lead to 48-38.

SMU responded with an 8-0 fourth-quarter run from the 7:03 mark to the 4:38 mark to cut the Owl's lead to just one at 52-51, highlighted by a Peterson jump shot.

After the run, the Mustangs and Owls traded baskets, but with 23 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, an East steal and score on a fastbreak layup gave the Owls a 66-62 lead to seal the win.

“Coach always be telling me ‘Don’t let the next pass happen,’” East said. “So I just played the pass each time, and that’s what happened.”

The numbers

SMU dominated Temple around the glass, especially on the offensive end. The Mustangs outrebounded the Owls by 38-31 and 11-4 on the offensive side, leading to eight second-chance points while the Owls had none.

However, Temple was able to outshoot its rebounding issues, shooting 45 percent from the field at 24-for-53, while SMU shot 40 percent at 24 of 60. Temple also outperformed SMU from three-point range, shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc at 7 of 20. SMU, conversely, shot just 25 percent from three-point range at 3-for-12.

“Obviously, what we’ve been working on all year is our rebounding,” Richarson said. “Just boxing them out and keeping them off the offensive boards, and we’ll continue to work on that as we go to the (conference) tournament.”

Up next

Temple will now travel to Fort Worth, Texas as the ninth seed in the AAC tournament and will take on either Wichita State or Tulsa Monday at 2 p.m. in a game that will be televised on ESPN+.