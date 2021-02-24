OwlScoop - Owls snap six-game skid, roll to 65-47 victory at USF

Behind some of the team's best basketball of the season, Temple put an end to its six-game losing streak with a 65-47 victory over USF Wednesday night in Tampa.

Coming off a 7-point loss to USF this past Sunday, in which they had 17 turnovers, the Owls buckled down and handily defeated the Bulls on the road.

While Temple was able to get off to a fast start in the first half, it went into the break only leading by four. USF was chomping at the bit and looked primed for a second-half push.

And, while there was a second-half push, it culminated in Temple’s best half of the season.

Behind a dominant second-half effort, the Owls were finally able to put it all together and outscored USF 31-17. And while Temple’s offense experienced multiple scoring droughts, its defense played a complete game, playing to the standard Aaron McKie has strived for all season.

“I think that not allowing those guys to get 17 more shots than us helps,” Temple’s second-year head coach said postgame. “I think that was the difference in the last game and the turnovers, so we did a decent job of cleaning that up.”

Wednesday marked the first time Temple has held a conference opponent to fewer than 50 points since February of 2015. Ironically enough, it came against USF in a 61-48 victory. Nearly six years later, Temple put together one of its best defensive efforts in quite some time. They held USF to 28% shooting from the field and forced 17 turnovers.

While the Bulls hauled in 15 offensive boards and outrebounded Temple by 37-33, it didn’t ultimately matter. McKie said their effort on the glass has some cleaning up to do but is willing to concede that battle against a lengthy USF team if it means they can still walk away with the win.

When Temple allowed 83 points to USF on Sunday, it came with the Bulls getting a lot of easy looks in the post. This time around, the Owls made a point of fronting the post to combat a USF team that makes a living on points in the paint. McKie said the Owls had a similar game plan in their previous matchup just three days, ago but it just didn’t materialize.

“That’s their game, they try to beat you in the interior and we tried to take that away,” McKie said. “They can just throw big after big at you and we’re limited, we’re down a big. But, all of our guys that went out there contributed and they battled. We just disrupted the flow of their offense and we took some of that away from them.”

Temple was absent Arashma Parks, who is considered “game-to-game” with a hip injury. Parks has yet to play in more than 10 minutes in a game this season and has only seen action in eight contests. However, the biggest loss for either team in the front court came with five minutes remaining in the first half.

Fighting for a rebound, USF big man Alexis Yetna went down with an apparent ankle injury. He didn’t return to the game and could be seen on the broadcast sporting a walking boot. He played just 11 minutes after recording 12 points and seven rebounds in USF’s victory on Sunday.

Up 34-30 at halftime, Khalif Battle said the “will to win” clicked for the Owls, as they took a 15-minute break in the action. Temple kept its focus and wanted to come out ready to play and “win the first five minutes,” he added.

The Owls were again led by Battle’s offensive prowess, as the sophomore guard played an unselfish brand of basketball and was much more patient with his shot selection. He finished Wednesday’s contest with 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field while going 3-of-7 from beyond the arc. Battle also added six rebounds and four assists.

“He’s a scorer, it’s a huge part of his makeup,” McKie said. “He’s been a guy that’s been a scorer all his life, so this is nothing new when you see teams throwing different looks at you defensively. We try to move him around, we don’t keep him in one spot and our guys look for him. He can score at three levels: he can score at the basket, he can go get him a shot off the bounce, we can put him on some screen and rolls and he can catch and shoot. It’s hard to guard when you got to play against guys like that.”

McKie added Battle has been an offensive catalyst for the Owls. Putting him on one side and Damian Dunn on the other has the potential for a pretty lethal scoring attack. Those are two guys who can be the team’s decision-makers and close out games for Temple, according to McKie.

With Dunn sidelined for a third straight game with a knee injury, Jeremiah Williams is Battle’s current counterpart in the backcourt. Battle referred to Willimas as his “court general.” The Chicago native had 11 points on just 3-of-11 shooting from the field but also had three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Right now, Williams’ bread and butter happens to be at the defensive end. McKie said the freshman point guard is the “head of the snake” for the Owls defensively and he’s proved so with his tough defensive play. While David Collins, Justin Brown and Caleb Murphy combined for 38 of USF’s 47 points, they shot a measly 13-of-33 from the field, while also totaling nine turnovers.

For the second straight game, Nick Jourdain started in place of J.P. Moorman II and offered the Owls different looks as far as their spacing and versatility are concerned. The true freshman scored six points, adding four rebounds and three blocked shots.

As for Moorman, he provided a huge spark off the bench. The senior captain drilled back-to-back 3-pointers in the first half and played some of his best basketball of the season. Moorman scored 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting, hauling in six rebounds in 23 minutes.

Even though the Owls once led by 21, McKie still had his “seatbelt” on because he wanted this win so badly for his team.

“We’ve been working hard, practicing hard and it just hasn’t materialized to wins,” McKie said, “I know where their heart is at. I know where their minds are at. They want to win basketball games. This is the ugly part of it when you’re close and you’re right there and you just don’t get those wins. And, hopefully, they’re learning from it and for them to taste victory and to get a W today, hopefully this moves us in a different direction, especially being a young team."

Coming off their first win since Jan. 26, the Owls will stay in Florida in preparation for the team’s matchup at UCF on Saturday afternoon.

Front page photo courtesy of Zamani Feelings.