“It was a cold celebration for me because the guys threw a lot of cold water on me (in the locker room),” McKie said of the team’s postgame celebration. “It’s just always fun to see guys just so excited about a win and just enjoying this game of basketball. At least that’s how I played it. Every win was like that. It was an excitement and celebration because there’s so much work that you put in to get to the games.”

“My heart was pounding,” Temple head coach Aaron McKie said postgame, talking about the similarities between Sunday’s game and last Sunday’s setback. “Luck didn’t go our way [in last Sunday’s loss to Memphis], but luck went our way on this one. They ran a really good play, got a good look at it and missed it, and we win the game.”

All of this came one week after Memphis guard Kendric Davis hit a high-arching baseline jumper at the buzzer off a baseline inbound pass that dealt Temple a heartbreaking, 61-59 loss at the Liacouras Center.

Sunday’s game didn’t offer nearly as many style points, and Temple pulled off the stunning upset despite going without a field goal in the last 7 minutes, 18 seconds of the game. Houston fell to 18-2 and 6-1 in the conference, dropping its first game since a six-point loss to then-No. 8 Alabama back on Dec. 10.

The Owls, who improved to 12-9 overall and 6-2 in American Athletic Conference play, grabbed the program’s first win over the nation’s No. 1 team in nearly 23 years. That was a 77-69 road victory at Cincinnati back on Feb. 20, 2000, with the late Hall of Famer John Chaney leading a team that eventually finished fifth in the final AP Poll.

But the ball hit the front of the rim and missed as Temple erupted in celebration, finally savoring its 56-55 win over the top-ranked Cougars at the Fertitta Center.

With a precious 1.3 seconds left and Temple clinging to a one-point lead, Houston guard Jamal Shead lobbed his inbound pass to backcourt mate Tramon Mark , who jumped into the air, caught the ball, and flipped it over Kur Jongkuch ’s outstretched right arm.

One week after getting its heart broken in a similar situation, Temple found itself again defending a baseline inbound pass in the closing seconds.

But this game, of course, was anything like every other win. A Temple team that openly talked about NCAA Tournament aspirations heading into McKie’s fourth season on North Broad Street has been hampered by losses to teams like Wagner and Maryland Eastern Shore that snuffed out any hopes of an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.

There’s still much work to do there if the Owls want to climb back into that conversation, but Sunday’s big win was certainly a good place to start.

“To be able to win a game like this on the road is tremendous,” McKie added.

What Temple did Sunday was no small feat. The Owls knocked off the nation’s top defensive team, one that was holding teams to 53.3 points per game, as well as one that boasted the country’s best scoring margin of +22.9 points.

While it certainly didn’t set the world afire offensively, shooting just 31% (14 of 45) overall and 33% (8 of 24) from three-point range, Temple welcomed and attacked Houston’s pressure. With the exception of the last seven minutes and change, the Owls moved the ball well and assisted on 11 of their 14 field goals, as few as there were, and held Houston to 34% shooting (19 of 56) and 21 points below their season scoring average.

Temple contained Houston’s talented senior guard Marcus Sasser, holding him to 12 points on 4 of 11 shooting, as Sasser and Shead combined to shoot just 8 of 27 overall. And 6-foot-8, 240-pound freshman forward Jarace Walker, a former 5-star recruit and potential matchup problem, shot just 3-for-12 en route to scoring nine points, although he did grab a game-high 12 rebounds. And fellow forward J’Wan Roberts managed just eight points and five rebounds while battling foul trouble, eventually fouling out with 1:06 left to go.

“We wanted to get after their guards and just take it out of Sasser’s hands,” McKie explained. “He’s a volume shooter and he’s really good at creating shots for himself, but if you make guys like that uncomfortable early, then the basket can be kind of hard for them to see, and we just wanted to stay on him throughout the game and maybe force some other guys to try to beat us.”

The Owls entered halftime tied with Houston at 30-30, marking the first time all season that the Cougars hadn’t led at the half. Temple eventually grabbed a 53-46 lead with 7:18 left to play on a three-pointer by Zach Hicks off a feed from Damian Dunn, who scored a game-high 16 points Sunday despite shooting 3 of 12 from the floor, including several misses in the closing minutes. Temple then bumped its lead to seven at 55-48 with 6:37 to go on a pair of Nick Jourdain free throws.

Instead of sticking with moving the ball, Temple elected to slow the game down and milk the clock, which led to a lot of one-on-one action and misses late in the shot clock that led to the scoring drought down the stretch.

“Dame was running out of steam, running out of gas a little bit late, but we knew those guys were in foul trouble,” McKie said of his late-game strategy. “And so we were just trying to find different ways to put the guys that were in foul trouble in those sort of situations, and we were getting to the free-throw line, and that helps. It didn’t go as planned, but we pulled the win out, so I’m happy with that.”

The numbers

While Dunn led Temple with his game-high 16 points, Hicks’ 12 points, all of which came on four three-pointers, were just as big on a day when the Owls once again struggled to knock down some open looks when they got them. Hicks himself missed a three with a little less than five minutes to go and also missed a baseline layup.

Although he scored just three points, Jahlil White’s 10 rebounds, including two from the offensive glass, were critical.

Temple also helped itself Sunday by continuing its stellar free-throw shooting, going 20 of 22 from the foul line. Since a 7 of 14 performance from the line in a Jan. 7 home loss to Tulane, the Owls have shot 85% (81 of 95) from the line in their last four games.

Khalif Battle, like Dunn, came off the bench again, but he struggled to provide any offensive help that could have allowed Temple to build on its lead in the second half. In 31 minutes, he shot 1 of 9 overall, including 1-for-7 from three, scoring seven points with the help of going 4-for-4 from the foul line.

Unsung heroes

Just prior to the inbound pass that ended the game, Temple could have seen Sunday’s upset bid hit the floor had it not been for the efforts of Jongkuch and Jourdain after Dunn couldn’t find the rim on a late-game miss.

After the officials confirmed through a review that Dunn’s driving attempt had not hit the rim and awarded the ball to Houston with 8.3 seconds left on a shot-clock violation, Shead drove about three-quarters of the court off the inbound and had a clear look at the basket, but Jongkuch swooped in with weakside help and emphatically rejected his layup attempt. Reggie Chaney corralled the miss and went up with a putback attempt, but Jourdain skillfully blocked his shot from behind with his left hand without committing a foul.

Jourdain and Jongkuch have been unsung heroes at times with starting center Jamille Reynolds out of the lineup since mid-December with a right thumb injury, and they certainly were on Sunday.

Jourdain had seven points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Jongkuch, the 6-10 Northern Colorado transfer who has started to find his stride as of late, was plus-11 in 14 minutes with two points, three rebounds and two blocks.