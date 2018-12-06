VILLANOVA, Pa. -- Temple had the perfect storyline teed up.

The Owls were the last team to beat Villanova in a Big 5 game. That win came exactly six years ago to the day on the same floor.

And for a good while Wednesday night, it looked like they were poised to bring the Wildcats’ remarkable 23-game city series win streak to an end.

Quinton Rose was starting to recover from a poor first half, Temple had a seven-point second half lead, and the Owls had soundly defended Phil Booth, Eric Paschall and Collin Gillespie, Villanova’s top three scorers.

Then everything came unraveled.

No. 21 Villanova eventually scored 12 unanswered points to turn a four-point deficit into an eight-point cushion, and Temple never recovered in a 69-59 loss to the Wildcats at Finneran Pavilion. The Owls dropped to 7-2 and lost out on a chance to grab a top-25 win over the defending national champions, one that could have potentially looked good on their resume in March if they want to get back to the NCAA Tournament.

The talent gap between the two programs looked like it had started to close. A big moment was there for the taking.

And Temple missed it.

“We had a nice lead,” said senior guard Shizz Alston Jr., who labored through a 5 of 16 shooting night to get 15 points. “Programs like Villanova, when they have a lead like that, they step on you.”

Temple tripped instead.

When it mattered most, the Owls broke down in several areas, mostly on the defensive end and on the glass. Temple allowed Villanova (7-2) to score on its last 14 possessions and gave up 11 offensive rebounds to the Wildcats, including eight in the second half. The Owls didn’t box out, they went for a slew of shot fakes, and their offense became too labored and one-dimensional down the stretch.

And while they held Villanova’s top three scorers to 28 points on 6 of 27 shooting, the Owls lost sight of forward Jermaine Samuels and guard Joe Cremo, who shot a combined 8 of 11 and teamed up for 24 points off the bench. Samuels, who came into the game averaging just 3.0 points in a little more than 13 minutes, scored 15 points on 4 of 6 shooting, including a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range. He hit a 3-pointer that put the Wildcats ahead for good at 50-47 with 5:10 to go, and that bucket came after Rose had traveled at the other end just 10 seconds earlier.

The Owls, to be kind, weren’t so great at boxing out, and it hurt them to the tune of a few Villanova putback dunks. One by the 6-foot-8, 255-pound Paschall got the Wildcats within two at 47-45 in the midst of that 12-0 run. Cremo, a grad transfer from Albany, scored eight of his 11 points in the second half and got Temple to bite on shot fakes in the paint to do most of it.

“Down the stretch, we became undisciplined,” Alston said. “For the majority of the game, we were staying down on shot fakes. But fatigue hit us, and we got a little undisciplined, and that comes with us learning.

“I hate to lose, but it’s a learning lesson going into conference play that when fatigue hits us, we still have to maintain our principles.”

But Alston is one of two seniors in a starting lineup that also starts a junior in Rose and two sophomores in Nate Pierre-Louis, who scored a game-high 19 points and did much of the defensive work on Booth, and De’Vondre Perry. There were a few times when Temple moved the ball well, but Alston once again had to take a lot of contested step-back and fadeaway jumpers, and there was no one on the floor for the Owls who could seem to get anyone else an easy or clean look. Temple had just seven assists on 23 made baskets and turned the ball over nine times.

Perry and fellow sophomore J.P. Moorman have done well early this season when the offense has come to them, but it didn’t come anywhere near them Wednesday night. Perry took the only shot between the two on a night when Alston, Rose and Pierre-Louis hoisted 42 of Temple’s 51 attempts.

“We probably could have been a little more patient, another pass, another bounce that maybe frees them up a little bit, and maybe for them to go get an offensive rebound like the Villanova guys, too,” said Temple coach Fran Dunphy, who received a standing ovation from the Villanova crowd during the pregame introductions, just as he did last Saturday night at Saint Joseph’s as a nod to his final season leading the Temple program. “That’s another way to get yourself into the game and keep moving. Don’t ever stop moving. We can probably do a better job of that.”

Alston took some responsibility.

“That was probably on me,” he said. “I think I missed Ern (senior center Ernest Aflakpui) a couple times in a row. I missed J.P. one time. I’m going to look at the film. I probably could have got guys more shots. But in a game like that, we felt we had the advantage in our guard play, getting downhill, so that’s why we took a majority of the shots.”

After a first half in which he shot just 1 of 6 from the floor and had as many turnovers (two) as points, Rose scored Temple’s first five points of the second half on a 3-pointer and a long two from nearly the same spot on the floor to give the Owls a 28-24 lead. A little more than three minutes later, he stole the ball from Paschall, turned up the floor and scored in transition to give Temple a 33-26 lead, its largest of the game at the time.

But the rest of the way, the Owls’ co-leading scorer (Rose and Alston came into the game averaging 17.1 points apiece) was uneven at best. During a corresponding 7-0 Villanova run that tied the game at 33-33, Rose missed a shot in the paint, missed a 3, committed a foul and turned the ball over. He did hit the basket that staked Temple to a 47-43 lead with 6:42 to go before the Wildcats took control of the game with the 12-0 run, but he got just two more points thereafter and finished with 13 points on 6 of 14 shooting to go with four rebounds, four turnovers and no assists.