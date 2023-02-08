Temple had won four games in a row to turn around its season, including a win at No. 1 Houston almost three weeks ago.

The Owls then lost Sunday to the third-ranked Cougars at a sold-out Liacouras Center. That was excusable.

Wednesday night's 72-71 loss at SMU was not.

A phantom foul call on Khalif Battle with three seconds left that gave Zhuric Phelps the game-winning free throw was unfortunate, but the Owls did this to themselves. They fell behind by 17 early in the first half and coughed up 19 turnovers to an SMU team that came into Wednesday night's game with an 8-16 overall record and a 3-8 mark in the American Athletic Conference.

Damian Dunn had four of those turnovers, including the Owls 19th with 1:48 to go and SMU ahead by one, on a particularly rough night that saw the redshirt sophomore guard shoot just 4 of 11 from the floor, 1 of 5 from three-point range and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Battle led Temple with a game-high 27 points on 8 of 16 shooting, including 5 of 10 from beyond the arc. Coming off the bench once again, along with Dunn and center Jamille Reynolds, Battle added three rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in 32 minutes, but he didn't get much help from his teammates.

Jahlil White gave Temple just one point, three assists and two turnovers in 19 minutes as a starter, Reynolds had nine points in 14 minutes and battled foul trouble all night, and Zach Hicks had 11 points and a game-high 11 rebounds but shot just 4 of 15 from the floor.

It was a step back for the Owls, who fell to 14-11 overall and 8-4 in the American. They once again failed to take care of the basketball and allowed SMU to score 20 points off their 19 turnovers.

Temple trailed by 19-2 to start the game before closing out the half on a 28-13 run to pull within a bucket at halftime, down 32-20. Then late in the second half, Owls point guard Hysier Miller scored his only two points of the night on a game-tying layup with 11 seconds to go before Phelps drew the late whistle on Battle on a call that the officials botched with the game on the line.

Phelps missed the first foul shot but hit the second to give the Mustangs, who went the last 5:34 of the game without a field goal, the win. The sophomore guard led the team with 19 points, and forwards Ede Odige and Samuell Williamson had 10 points apiece.

Temple must now look to respond on the road Sunday at Memphis. The Tigers are now 18-6 overall and 8-3 in conference play after a 99-81 win at USF Wednesday night.