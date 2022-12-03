First-year Temple women’s head basketball coach Diane Richardson has talked all season about her equal opportunity offense and how anyone on the floor can score at any time.

It showed in the Owls’ 68-53 win over UMBC Saturday at the Liacouras Center.

All nine Temple players who touched the floor scored points, and while Tarriyona Garry (15 points), Aleah Nelson (14 points), and Tiarra East (11 points) were the only Owls to reach double figures, the team still showed any player was a threat to score.

Temple, which improved to 3-5 with the win, assisted on 18 of its 24 field goals Saturday.

“That means we are looking for each other and we are playing together,” Richardson said, “and that was very important for us.”

In a game that featured 12 lead changes, a Gary 3-pointer sparked a 8-0 Temple run with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Owls didn’t look back from there in finishing off UMBC, which fell to 2-5.

Gary scored 11 of her 15 points in the second half to propel Temple to its third win of the season.

“Just putting in the work and just being confident,” Gary said. “I know my teammates believe in me. I shoot threes every day, so I know I just gotta let it go.”

The numbers

Temple shot 39 percent from the field, going 24 of 61, including 7-for-19 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Seven of the Owls’ 18 assists came from transfer senior Nelson, along with five from sophomore guard Jasha Clinton.

While the game was very close throughout, Temple still held the lead for 26 of the 40 minutes of play.

Clinton struggles

While Temple was able to come out on top with the win, Jasha Clinton struggled for the Owls against the Retrievers.

Clinton committed a game-high seven turnovers and only scored five points on 2 of 5 shooting from the field.

“She just lost her confidence a little bit,” Richardson said. “Not securing the ball, was not very comfortable getting to the rim, which is what she does really well. We gotta work on those turnovers for sure, but she has to get her confidence back.”

Turnover battle

The matchup was not exactly the most crisp one, as the Owls and the Retrievers combined for 43 turnovers.

UMBC turned the ball over 25 times, and Temple scored 28 points off those turnovers. Meanwhile, the Owls’ 18 turnovers led to 12 Retrievers points.

“They’re used to playing fast and in order for us to play fast, we have to play good defense,” Richardson said. “So forcing them to turn the ball over and scoring off of that is a part of our M.O. when we talk about playing at our pace.”

Up next

Temple will host Big 5 foe La Salle at the Liacouras Center Monday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN+.