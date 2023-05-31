Temple learned Wednesday that at least five of its 2023 football games will be carried on national networks as the American Athletic Conference announced starting kickoff times for the first week of the season, in addition to some primetime games.

Among those five games are two primetime slots for the Owls – the conference opener at Tulsa on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, and a Friday, Oct. 20, home game against SMU at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field that will be televised on ESPN2.

As OwlScoop.com first reported Tuesday, Temple will play its scheduled Saturday, Sept. 9 nonconference game at Rutgers at night. The announcement came Wednesday that the Owls and Scarlet Knights will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

ESPN+ will carry Temple’s Saturday, Sept. 2, season opener at the Linc against Akron at 2 p.m. The Owls’ Saturday, Sept. 16 home game against FCS program Norfolk State will also be a 2 p.m. start on ESPN+.

The kickoff time and broadcast information for Temple’s Saturday, Sept. 23 home game against Miami have yet to be determined, and the 12-day, in-season selection process will dictate the networks and kickoff times for the Owls’ remaining games.

A Temple team that went 3-9 in head coach Stan Drayton’s first season returns several key players and starters on both sides of the ball, including rising sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner, the reigning American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year, and second-team all-conference outside linebacker Layton Jordan.

Warner, the first Temple player to win the AAC’s rookie of the year award and the last to win that conference honor since Tyler Matakevich was named the Big East’s rookie of the year in 2012, threw for 3,028 yards in 2022, setting a freshman program passing record. Jordan, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound redshirt senior, led the Owls with 9.0 sacks and 18.5 TFLs, the eighth-most in college football last season.