In a conference that's as tight as they come, Temple, behind contributions all over the roster, defeated Rice 75-66 on the road Sunday to sweep its Texas road trip and pick up its fifth consecutive win to move a full game ahead of both Tulsa and North Texas for first place in the American Athletic Conference.

Just as important, the Owls ensured themselves of a top-four finish in the league standings, which means they’ll start next month’s American Athletic Conference tournament in the quarterfinals, courtesy of a double-bye.

“We’re going to have a happy plane ride home,” Temple head coach Diane Richardson said after the game. “We’ve been here in Texas the whole week, and we kept saying, ‘You’ll be able to rest on the plane, but let's play right now.’"

A consistent theme with the program since Richardson took over prior to last season has been that of an equal opportunity offense. In other words, instead of relying on one dominant scorer each game, everyone has a chance to contribute.

The Owls, who improved to 17-10 overall and 11-4 in conference play, lived by that mantra Sunday afternoon with five players scoring in double figures, led by Tarriyonna Gary’s 20. Freshman guard Tristen Taylor scored 14, Tiarra East added 12, and Aleah Nelson and Rayne Tucker chipped in 10 apiece. Tucker, with 13 rebounds, and East, with 10 boards, recorded double-doubles.

Temple wasted no time getting things going against Rice on the offensive end in the first quarter, scoring 26 points on 11-of-19 (57.9%) shooting. The 26 points were the most Temple has scored in the first quarter since they scored 30 points in their season-opening 109-43 win against an overmatched Delaware State team. Gary led both teams in the first period with 13 points, making all five of her shot attempts, with three of those makes coming from three-point range.

Richardson knows her team has struggled to get out to hot starts, so she made it a point of emphasis heading into this game.

“That's huge, and you know, that's our goal. We've got to start out tough early so that we’re not digging out of a hole,” Richardson said. “Early in the season, that was our nemesis. We would start slow and have to dig ourselves out of a hole. This makes it easier for us.”

Rice, on the other hand, scored just 16 points on 6-of-16 shooting in the first quarter. Malia Fisher and Hailey Adams led the team with four points apiece.

Temple, as it’s been prone to do, could not maintain its hot shooting in back-to-back quarters and shot just 5-of-18 from the field in the second quarter and scored just 15 points, but Rice did, too, and the Owls took a 41-31 lead into halftime.

The second half was essentially a mirror image of the first half, with Temple opening really hot but then cooling off. The Owls shot 52.9% from the field in the third quarter, with Taylor leading the way. A graduate of Duncanville High School in Texas, Taylor scored nine points on 3-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc. In addition to her 14 points, Taylor dished out six assists, made all four of her three-point attempts and grabbed two rebounds.

Just like it did in the second, Temple struggled in the fourth quarter, scoring just 12 points on 3 of 12 shooting and turned the ball over six times.

“We try to win every quarter. That's our goal, to win every quarter,” Richardson said. “I looked at the second quarter and we tied, so I knew we had to step up in the third quarter, and we did that. And in the fourth quarter, you know, of course, Rice is a well-coached team with [head coach] Lindsay Edmonds and they knew that they had to be more aggressive, and they were aggressive defensively and just kind of stifled us a little bit.”

Temple turned in one of its better defensive performances of the season, as Rice shot just 33.9% (21 of 62) from the field. Malia Fisher scored a game-high 24 points but shot just 7 of 18 from the floor and got 10 of her points from the free-throw line. Destiny Jackson, who shot 4-for-11, added 13 points as the only other Rice player to reach double figures.

Richardson hasn’t always been happy with her team’s defensive effort throughout the season, but the Owls have responded in league play. In 15 conference games, Temple has allowed an average of just 61.3 points per game, the best mark of any team in the league.

The Owls forced Rice, which dropped to 15-12 overall and 9-7 in the American, into a shot-clock violation on its first possession of the game.

“We’re trying to get that identity of defense and that was indicative of what we plan to do defensively,” Richardson said. “Just making sure we’re locked down and playing team defense, and that first possession really showed us that we have the ability to play some lockdown team defense.”

If the Owls win their remaining three games, they will claim the American’s regular-season title and own the top seed heading into the conference tournament in Fort Worth. Their next test comes Wednesday when they’ll host Tulsa, a team that’s just a game behind them at 10-5 in the league standings. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

You can listen to Diane Richardson's postgame comments here.