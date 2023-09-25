In coming off their two losses so far this season, Temple head coach Stan Drayton and several of his players have talked about having to flush the previous game and move on to the next.

They’ll have to do the same thing this week in quick fashion this time in leaving Saturday’s 41-7 loss to then-No. 20 Miami behind and preparing for a short week and Thursday night’s road American Athletic Conference opener at Tulsa.

There are several different ways to dissect what went wrong against Miami, which is now 18th in the latest AP Top 25 poll. But more than anything, getting beat up in the trenches best told the story of how far apart the two programs are right now, and Drayton summed it up fairly and candidly in talking to reporters during his weekly Monday press conference at the team’s Edberg-Olson Hall facility when asked about his offensive line.

“Here's the deal -- they fought, and they gave really good effort,” Drayton began as he surmised what he saw on film over the weekend of a Temple offensive line that allowed three sacks and 16 quarterback pressures while getting dominated by a Miami defense that held Temple to just 11 rushing yards. “I think that we played against a very good defensive line. They were strong, they were big, and they were fast. They’re very twitchy. And for the most part, we gave up the three sacks, we didn't run the football, so it's hard to say that we did a good job. But within plays, I didn't think that there was quit in them, so there was a little matchup issue there that we had to deal with.”

Then came the candid part.

“Give that credit to Miami,” Drayton added. “They're recruiting at a totally different level. They have a caliber of football players that I would love to have here, but we're just not quite there yet. We’re in a building phase of this program in year two, and I hope that in the near future we'll be able to be competitive against teams like that.”

Tulsa, which is 2-2 after a 22-14 win over Northern Illinois this weekend, doesn’t have an elite defensive lineman like Miami tackle Leonard Taylor on its roster, and this is a winnable game for Temple. The Golden Hurricane are a little similar to the Owls in that they got beaten handily by two nonconference opponents in their two losses – a 43-10 setback at Washington and then a 66-17 drubbing at the hands of Oklahoma the following week.

Tulsa beat Northern Illinois despite an 8-of-22, 102-yard, two-interception passing performance from freshman quarterback Cardell Williams, but the Golden Hurricane have a pair of capable running backs in Anthony Watkins (243 yards, one touchdown) and Jordan Ford (215 yards, one touchdown.)

Those aren’t eye-popping numbers, but Drayton pointed out Ford as a “legit, 10.3 (second) 100-meter track runner.”

“If we slip up and miss a gap on that kid,” Drayton said, “he can hit the home run just like those Miami guys can hit the home run from anywhere on the field.”

Drayton said his four injured starters who missed the Miami game – center Richard Rodriguez, wide receiver Dante Wright, linebacker Yvandy Rigby and cornerback Jalen McMurray – are day-to-day heading into Thursday night’s game, and he said safety Alex Odom is practicing after the leaving the field in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game with an injury.

You can watch Drayton’s full Monday press conference here.