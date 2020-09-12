OwlScoop - Owls working through special circumstances

Only twice has Temple’s special teams unit done live kicking with blockers and a team environment so far in preseason camp.

Other than that, it’s mainly been split up into divided workouts with staffers, holders and kickers trying to replicate a team environment as best they can.

Without the opportunity to get more live reps against a defense, kickers and punters have stuck to working on consistency in technique.

“We haven’t seen any live things as far as that goes, but they kick in practice and they punt in practice,” special teams coordinator Brett Diersen said in Friday’s Zoom media availability. “With those guys, it’s consistency. It’s doing the same thing over and over again. The problem with it is if they mess up, everybody sees it. So they’ve got to be locked in on the fundamentals.”

Redshirt junior kicker Will Mobley spent his summer kicking two times a week up until July, then expanding that to three days a week.

Now that the team is back to practice, he’s been kicking once a day every practice.

“One thing that was really critical is not to over kick, just in general,” Mobley said, “because kicking is a lot like pitching a baseball for pitchers. You don’t want to overthrow your arm out, so I don’t want to overkick in the offseason.”

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound Lititz, Pennsylvania native spent time working with a coach at home this summer to improve on different techniques, getting the ball further and higher. For gym workouts when the COVID-19 pandemic sent Temple students back home in March for the rest of the semester, Mobley said he was in his backyard lifting pots, pans and any other creative things he could find to stay in shape.

In 13 games last season, Mobley connected on 11 of his 14 field goal attempts, including a career-long of 44 yards in a 30-28 win over No. 23 Memphis last October.

Mobley added that his struggles against No. 19 Cincinnati last season had more to do with his trajectory than anything else, leading to a blocked PAT that was returned for two points. Then in the Military Bowl against North Carolina, Mobley missed a 42-yard field goal that would have put Temple on the board early, down 7-0. The Tar Heels went on to win that late December bowl game, 55-13.

Junior punter Adam Barry saw similar struggles, including a 7-yard punt against No. 21 Maryland that almost cost Temple the game down the stretch. He also had a few short and out-of-bounds punts in the Military Bowl.

Barry said quarantine has just been more of an opportunity to work on his craft, and the pandemic hasn’t had a big effect on his ability to train.

Most of the fields by him in his hometown of Prospect, Kentucky were closed, so Barry said he found a field nearby to practice. He added that he did a lot of stretching during his time off, which was one of his biggest goals, in addition to trying to lift more.

“I feel like a lot of stuff punters and kickers do can be done off the field or be done outside of practice,” Barry said. “Drops are a big thing, that’s daily for me. I feel like [stretching] has a little bit to do with my consistency, but that’s another thing I’ve been working on. Ultimately, I feel like I’m where I want to be.”

In his lone season punting at Temple, Barry averaged 37.8 yards per kick on 62 attempts. He played in all 13 games last year with a career-long punt of 56 yards.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound punter added that he’s confident in his leg. He’s put last year in the past to just focus on this year ahead and doing what he can to help the team.

As for the rest of the special teams unit, Diersen said it’s going to be an open competition.

“The big thing is, even when you’re recruiting defense, can the kid play in space?” Diersen said. “So you have to develop drills to put them in space and to stress them in space. That’s been huge for us, I believe it’s going to carry over.”

Without the opportunity to get live reps, it’s hard for Diersen to pinpoint guys that are ready to go out and make an impact. The same thing goes for punt and kick returners, of which no candidates were named.

But seeing the 26 former Temple football players making NFL rosters has shined a brighter light on the special teams crew, where most of those guys got their first start.

“I’ll be honest with you, guys like Chappelle [Russell] and Shaun Bradley, what they’re doing in the NFL right now has opened my guys’ eyes up because they can relate to them,” Diersen said. “They saw those two guys as starters and now they’re being successful in the NFL because of special teams and defense.”



