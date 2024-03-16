FORT WORTH, Texas – Johnell Davis, the co-conference player of the year, had the ball in his hands with a chance to send FAU to the American Athletic Conference tournament championship and break Temple’s heart in the process.

With Owls guards Jahlil White and Hysier Miller defending and the game on the line, Davis drove into the paint and dished the ball to forward Brenen Lorient. He wasn't ready for it, and Miller grabbed the basketball for his fourth steal of the game as the final buzzer sounded.

The entire Temple team ran off the bench to surround the South Philadelphia native near the free-throw line.

It’s a scene few would have expected nine days ago, but there were the 11th-seeded Owls, celebrating a 75-74 win over No. 2 seed FAU Saturday night at Dickies Arena, one that vaulted Temple into its first conference tournament championship game since joining the American 10 seasons ago.

“I was just hoping that there was no call there,” said Miller, who scored a team-high 21 points, with 18 coming in the second half. “And once I had the ball, I wasn't letting it go.”

Prior to the late-game drama, Temple guard Shane Dezonie drained two free throws that turned out to be the game-winners. They gave the Owls a 74-71 lead with 14 seconds left before Nick Boyd hit two foul shots four seconds later to make it a one-point game.

Three seconds after that, Dezonie got fouled again. This time, he missed both of his shots from the line.

“Just knowing that these free throws counted. They were big moments,” Dezonie said regarding the two late trips to the line. “I hit the first two and then got fouled again. The second two rimmed out. I wish they would have went in.”

They didn’t, and FAU’s Davis could have made those misses quite regrettable for Dezonie, but Miller had his back.

A victory in a conference tournament semifinal in which they were double-digit underdogs to an FAU team that returned its entire eligible roster from last year’s Final Four squad is now part of Temple’s story in head coach Adam Fisher’s first season on North Broad Street.

It was just a month ago that Temple had lost its 10th game in a row, on the road to the same FAU team the Owls beat Saturday. That FAU team was ranked 24th in the country at the time.

It was just nine days ago that the Owls looked as bad as they had all season in a 28-point home loss to UAB, the team they will play in Sunday’s tournament championship at 3:15 p.m. ET in a nationally-televised game on ESPN.

If Temple beats UAB, the Owls, per ESPN Stats & Information research, would become just the second team (Holy Cross did it in 2016) to make the NCAA Tournament with 13 conference losses. A win over the Blazers would also make Temple just the second team in NCAA history to win five conference tournament games in five days, joining the 2011 UConn team that won the Big East Tournament and eventually the NCAA Tournament.

​​”We try to stay locked in. We use the term loose and locked in,” Fisher said after the game. “We got to enjoy the moment. Our focus is always on getting better. We don’t really talk about winning and losing and this and that and even at halftime today.”

The Owls have won four straight games in as many days. The past three wins have all been upsets.

Saturday, Temple started its comeback with a seven-point possession in the second half.

Guard Matteo Picarelli, who went scoreless in the team’s wins over SMU and Charlotte, hit an and-one three-pointer over the outstretched hand of 7-foot-1 FAU center Vlad Goldin. When Goldin’s hand hit Picarelli’s face, the play was reviewed and ruled to be a flagrant foul.

Picarelli knocked down two free throws to essentially make it an ‘and-two,’ five-point play. Temple retained possession, and Jordan Riley scored on a putback to give the Owls their sixth and seventh points of that trip down the floor.

Before that sequence, Temple was trailing 42-34 after a Goldin dunk. After that sequence, the Owls were within one and armed with the momentum that eventually carried them to another remarkable win.

A fundraising boost

Before the game, Jake Pavorsky, a former men’s basketball student manager under former head coach Fran Dunphy, took to Twitter to advocate for donations to the TUFF Fund, an NIL collective that supports Temple athletics.