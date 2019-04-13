At this time last year, they were keeping score and the head coach had decided to let players who performed well in the classroom wear their Twitter handles on the back of their jerseys.

Fast forward a year, and a new head coach who is admittedly more meat and potatoes decided to treat Saturday for what it was – an open session for the fans and Temple’s 15th and final spring practice.

And so it was that Saturday was the program’s Cherry and White Fan Fest at the Temple Sports Complex at Broad and Masters Streets.

Not that either approach from one year to the next was the right or wrong way to do it. But new Temple head coach Rod Carey has said on several occasions that he inherited a pretty good roster and a program in solid shape, so he wanted to get more work in before the Owls reconvene again in the summer.

“Spring games, with the scholarships being 85 and those type of things, we made a decision years ago that this was going to be a work day for us,” Carey said, “because it’s one of 15 (spring practices) that we get. And then usually you’re dinged up a little by practice 15 as well, so you don’t want to get anyone else dinged up. So we try to make it a practice and get some work done.”

Instead of going offense vs. defense or drafting separate Cherry and White teams for an intrasquad scrimmage, Carey and his staff opted for a 14-period practice Saturday, with the competition and flashes coming from drill work instead of over-inflated spring game stats that rarely translate to the regular season.

Carey said he liked having the fans there, loved the atmosphere and even enjoyed being able to look south and see the Philadelphia skyline.

But he wasn’t overly impressed with the team’s final spring session.

“Now I don’t think this was our best practice by a longshot today,” Carey continued. “Different environment for the guys. All you guys (the media) were here, fans. Players come back, former players, so they were amped up. We learned something about ourselves today. We really did. We learned we’ve got to be able to handle the change in environment. That’s a big deal for us.”

None of Saturday’s sessions included live hitting. After initially saying his teams don’t tackle in the spring, Carey later clarified.

“I shouldn’t say we don’t tackle,” Carey explained. “We tackle every day. It’s just broken down into drills. We train so much differently now than we did when I played or even 10 years ago, where you’ve got them some now in the summer, in the offseason. Then we can just do so much more training. It’s just a different breed of athlete that’s a better breed. So we drill the tackling and then we’ll do some in fall camp just to make sure we blow the dust off a little bit.”

The players are obviously well aware of the difference in style between Carey and former coach Geoff Collins, a brand-centric coach who left after two seasons back in December to take the Georgia Tech job.

Senior linebacker Shaun Bradley and senior wide receiver Isaiah Wright were asked about the contrasting styles and how both coaches chose to approach the final spring practice. They had their own takes but said it all comes down to football at the end of the day.

“He’s more about business, this coach,” Bradley said. “He’s not really into all that (extra stuff.) But we like (having music) and he’ll let us do it. It doesn’t really matter to me. Practice is practice.”

“I liked the atmosphere,” Wright said of having the open practice at the Temple Sports Complex. “I think we liked that we could get at it. To have a crowd, it kind of juices up the atmosphere. I think we should have a little more atmosphere like that. But for a first spring game, it was good.”

In responding to a follow-up question about the difference in styles, Wright said, “We really pay no mind to that. We just like to play football. We just focus on the football aspect of things.”

And speaking of the football aspect of things, Carey said he was pleased with the team’s spring practices in an overall sense, particularly the quarterbacks, linebackers and wide receivers. Starting quarterback Anthony Russo was not available to talk to reporters after Saturday’s practice because he was headed off to get an X-ray on the thumb of his right throwing hand.

“He hit his hand on a helmet,” Carey said. “That happens sometimes with quarterbacks. He shook it off.”