Temple could have been swallowed up by the moment Saturday.

Instead, it became a meaningful chapter for a program that’s been looking for a shot in the arm.

With several different storylines converging on one day – Fran Dunphy’s last home game as the program’s head coach, Shizz Alston and Ernest Aflakpui playing their last Temple home game on senior day, and that little thing about the Owls needing to knock off a nationally-ranked team to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive – everything worked out.

Temple settled itself, got clutch performances on both ends of the floor and basked in one of the most electric Liacouras Center atmospheres the program has seen in several seasons in grabbing a 67-62 win over No. 25 UCF Saturday afternoon, one that could likely earn the Owls an at-large bid in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The Owls, now 23-8 overall and 13-5 in the American Athletic Conference, will move past UCF (23-7, 13-5) to secure the No. 3 seed in next week’s conference tournament as long as Wichita State beats a 4-25 Tulane team Saturday night that’s gone 0-17 in league play this season. And beating a Knights team with a NET ranking of 26 gives Temple another much-needed Quadrant 1 win.

The official NCAA Tournament field won’t be announced for another eight days, of course, but Alston thinks the Owls have done enough to get in, even with next week’s conference tournament yet to be played.

“I think we’re in now,” Alston said. “I said that if we beat UCF and finished out with no bad losses, I think we’re in. So I think we’re in.”

Although UCF forward Aubrey Dawkins set forth the most impressive individual performance of the day with 36 points and 11 rebounds, Alston and Aflakpui were mostly unflappable on a day when the Owls needed that fortitude. Alston collected 21 points and six assists and Aflakpui added five points, five rebounds and two steals as he continues to work his way back from a leg injury.

And together, Alston and Aflakpui helped draw three of the four fouls that kept 7-foot-6 UCF center Tacko Fall off the floor for all but 19 minutes and 49 seconds. With the physically-imposing big man in foul trouble for most of the day, Temple outscored UCF by a decisive margin of 30-12 in the paint. When Fall, who came into the day averaging 11.2 points and 7.3 rebounds, left the game with his first foul at the 15:04 mark of the first half, the Owls went on an early 7-0 run.

Fall, who hurt Temple to the tune of 16 points and 11 rebounds in 31 minutes when UCF beat the Owls in Orlando earlier in the season, finished with a pedestrian two points and five rebounds.

“That was the goal,” Alston said when asked how the Owls played Fall and got him into foul trouble. “If we got Tacko out of the game, it would be an easier game for us to win. And Ernest was battling down there, hitting him every play. We felt that he would try to make an imprint on the game and he would slip up sometimes and get some cheap fouls, and that’s what he did – a couple of over-the-backs, a couple of reach-ins, things like that. So we wanted to get him out of the game.”

Meanwhile, Temple got a critically-important performance out of forward Justyn Hamilton off the bench that will perhaps get overshadowed a bit by some of the game’s other moments and storylines. The 6-10 sophomore chipped in 13 points and went 3-for-3 from the free-throw line, with nine of those points coming in the first half.

“I’m grateful for where he is,” Dunphy said of Hamilton. “I think he’s really made great strides. I think our guys have done a great job with him and his player development as well. And he’s hung in there, too.”

And the one Temple player who did seem to succumb to the moment and get frustrated Saturday eventually broke out of that funk in a big way when it mattered most.