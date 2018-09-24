Anthony Russo didn’t know he would be starting at quarterback for Temple against Tulsa last Thursday night until after breakfast that morning.

The redshirt sophomore got his first career star last Saturday at Maryland in a game-time decision as Frank Nutile battled an unspecified injury. He stepped in and led Temple to a possibly season-saving victory on the road, completing 15 of his 25 attempts for 228 yards and a touchdown and bounced back from throwing an interception that was returned for a Terps touchdown.

But as he woke up last Thursday, Russo’s plans for Temple’s nationally-televised game on ESPN, as well as the Owls’ first conference game of the season, were still in question.

With hours more notice than last Saturday, Russo answered the bell once again, as he helped lead Temple to a 31-17 win at Lincoln Financial Field that pulled the Owls’ record up to 2-2 heading into this Saturday’s road game at Boston College.

“I kind of had a whole day to mentally prepare myself,” Russo said. “But my mentality has never changed. I’ve always prepared as if I’m going to be the guy going out there so that way when my number is called, I’ll always be 100 percent ready for it.”

Russo, an Archbishop Wood product who grew up in Doylestown, recorded his first win at home Thursday night. He said there were no nerves all day waiting for the game. It was just excitement as he thought about the crowd and playing at the Linc.

“It’s awesome. It’s exciting finally getting that home win,” Russo said. “I grew up watching Temple football and coming to games, so just being able to be at the Linc, be on the field, and to get a win as a starting quarterback is just special to me.

“It’s been a long journey,” he added. “My family and friends had my back since the start and being able to make them proud and come out here today and get a W, that’s such an awesome feeling.”

Russo was 7 of 20 passing for 112 yards with a rushing touchdown, as the offense primarily kept the ball on the ground. He had no touchdown passes, but there were two throws on the money that were dropped in the end zone. He had one interception that came on a drop by wide receiver Ventell Bryant that was tipped into linebacker Cooper Edmiston’s hands.

And Temple offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude counted more than just two drops.

“I thought he played really well,” Patenaude said of Russo. “I thought he did a really good job with checking us in and out of the plays, I thought he may have missed one or two throws the whole night. Otherwise, he was an on-target thrower. We’ve got to catch the ball. I think we had six drops, and that’s inexcusable.”

Russo’s best throw came on a 41-yard completion to Randle Jones in the first quarter. He hit Jones in single coverage with a perfect throw over his shoulder. A close second was a needle-threading pass late in the third quarter that sliced between two defenders to Freddie Johnson for a 17-yard gain.

“Anyone that plays us in man I think is crazy,” Russo said. “We just have so many weapons outside. The O-line is going to protect us, so all we have to do is put the ball near them and they were going to catch it. So we were able to make a lot of plays against that man defense today.”

While Russo was not called upon to throw the ball often, his reads and recognition of the Tulsa defense allowed all parts of the offense to flow. He credited his film preparation that he took part in all week despite not knowing if he would be on the field at all.

“Russo came in, did a nice job,” head coach Geoff Collins said. “A lot of those runs that we’re hitting were because Anthony’s making the right call and getting us in the right play based on leverage and based on the front. So those things are just as important in quarterback play as completing passes.”

Being prepared to lead the Temple offense to a win could not have been an easy task for Russo. But he said this year, and in his previous years as a backup quarterback at Temple, he’s kept the patience and focus that have allowed him to be set for any opportunity.

“Coach Collins says all the time that if you stay ready, you never have to get ready,” Russo said. “Every single week, no matter if you’re the first, second, third string or whatever, be ready every week, prepare your butt off and when your number is called, go out and make plays.”

Russo said Thursday night that he still doesn’t know if his number will be called to start at Boston College or for any other game going forward this season. But he said the uncertainty will not take away from his focus, and going 2-0 as a starter against Maryland and Tulsa will certainly help him going forward.

“I think it gives me a lot of confidence to come out and know I can play at this level,” Russo said. “But each week is a different week. You’ve got to prepare, prepare your butt off, and practice your butt off and be able to go out on Saturday and compete. So, this feels good, we’re going to celebrate it this weekend, and then Monday we’re right back to work getting ready for BC.”