At Tuesday’s Temple Football Media Day, sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner was asked about the new members of the quarterback room. After all, three of the five quarterbacks on the roster are slated to enter their first season in the Cherry and White this fall, and two of those players are freshmen.

According to Warner, however, the newest iteration of Temple’s quarterbacks have grown close, competing against each other and getting better as a unit.

“In spring ball, we didn’t have any guys,” Warner said about the other quarterbacks on the roster. “Now, we have a lot of quarterbacks. We’re a tight-knit group.”

Entering the 2023 season, the Owls have a packed, albeit inexperienced at Temple, room. Though the opening-week starter is all-but confirmed, Temple has four additional quarterbacks pushing each other to compete.

Last season, the Owls had some uncertainty at quarterback entering the season. Then-starter D’wan Mathis, in his second season at Temple after transferring from Georgia, won the job for the first two games of the season against Duke and Lafayette but struggled. In those games, he completed 14 of 29 passes for 125 yards and was benched midway through the second quarter against Lafayette. The Owls were outscored, 37-7, with Mathis under center.

That began the Warner era of Temple football.

Warner started the rest of the season and finished with 18 touchdown passes and became just the second Temple quarterback and first since current Chicago Bear P.J. Walker in 2016 to throw for more than 3,000 yards in a season. His 268 completions set the record for most completions by a Temple quarterback, and he was named the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year and selected for the Pro Football Focus All-Freshman team.

Off the field, Warner has grown into more of a leader for the locker room since last season, adding to his role during the week and on gameday.

“He’s a leader by example, and he’s very comfortable in that way,” Temple coach Stan Drayton said during Media Day. “But that’s not enough. Not everyone is motivated by what they see, sometimes they are motivated by what they hear. He’s done the uncomfortable thing as of late and rallied his teammates.”

This fall, Warner has approximately 50 new teammates, and three play the same position as him. Tyler Douglas from New Jersey's Ocean Township High School and preferred walk-on Patrick Keller from Central Bucks East are the two freshmen at quarterback, while transfer Forrest Brock from California's Santa Monica Community College also enters his first season on North Broad. They join Warner and graduate Quincy Patterson in a crowded room.

With so many guys in the room, however, only a few players can make the depth chart for Temple's season opener against Akron. Offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf acknowledged that issue Thursday.

“It’s hard to rep five guys at the same position. It’s hard to rep four, to be honest,” Langsdorf said. “We’re getting E.J. some reps, we’re getting Quincy the work he needs, and then [we’re] trying to find the third guy between Forrest and Tyler.”

Douglas has been a well-known name around the Temple community. Langsdorf told OwlScoop.com last December that he saw Douglas as a dual-threat quarterback who “isn’t afraid to compete with E.J.” As a senior last season, Douglas completed 45 passes for 926 yards and 10 touchdowns for his Spartans en route to an undefeated regular season.

"[Douglas] is a kid that can run and throw and a very exciting prospect that way,” Langsdorf said in that interview. “We identified him early and have been on him a long time. We’re excited to get to work with him.”

Brock, on the other hand, had a different journey to Temple. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior spent two seasons at Santa Monica. He completed 194 passes for 2,006 yards and 16 touchdowns last season in addition to three rushing touchdowns. Those stats were enough to earn Brock all-conference in the Southern California Football Association.

“We wanted a guy with a little bit of experience,” Langsdorf said. “We really liked his workouts, his practice. He’s athletic. He’s kind of like Tyler Douglas in that way. He can run around, he’s got a strong arm, accurate thrower. I was excited about him.”

Regardless of who makes the depth chart, Langsdorf has schemes prepared to maximize the best of each quarterback.

“There’s a fine line between giving a guy a package and having to dump it if the guy isn’t available,” he said. “The more you can cross train, the better off you are because you’ll have a little more depth.”

Temple has a lot of options at quarterback, and most of the talent the Owls have is young. While the starting spot might be solidified for week one against Akron, Warner knows this group is getting the best out of each other, no matter who is listed at QB1.

“We live together, we text each other, always making jokes and making fun of each other,” Warner said. “We’re always pushing each other. Every throw is a competition. Everyone is trying to compete and trying to be their best. It’s been cool to have those guys push me and push each other.”